Quang Ninh's tourism scene is about to explode — your cue to beat the crowds!
This is your chance to say 'been there, done that' before 20 million others do
Northern Vietnam's dynamic Quang Ninh province, as per a Travel and Tour World report, is revitalizing its tourism sector amplify tourist footfall in the year ahead. Aiming to attract as many as 20 million tourists, the sector's infrastructure is about to undergo a major revamp and recalibration. Now why are we telling you this? So that you can beat the crowds! — And, we have just the itinerary ready for you too.
First stop: Halong Bay
Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is Vietnam’s treasured gem in the north, renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty. Home to more than 1,600 limestone islands and islets rising from emerald waters, the bay features sacred peaks shaped by time. Rich in culture, myths, and legends, Ha Long Bay is said to have been born from the Mother Dragon, symbolizing protection and creation.
Legend has it, that the Mother Dragon descended to the East Sea, spitting jewels, each of which became turned to become the limestone islands, built to protect the land of the invaders. In fact, 'Ha Long' literally translates to 'descending dragon' — stats for mythology nerds if you will.
Followed by...
The Yen Tu Mountain — believed to be a 'pilgrimage to peace'. Vietnam’s spiritual roof, the mountain is also revered as the cradle of Truc Lam Zen Buddhism, where ancient temples, misty peaks, and pilgrim paths reflect centuries of faith, meditation, and national identity.
Next up, you cannot miss the Quang Ninh Museum, a striking mirror box by the sea, narrating the story of the mining land, showcasing coal heritage, culture, history, and regional identity through modern design architecture.
Finally, the Sun World Ha Long Park beckons for some exhilarating (up and) down time with the Sun Wheel, Queen Cable Car and breathtaking bay views.
And when you're feeling grubby...
The first thing you must pop in your mouth are the delectable Ha Long squid cakes! Ranked among Vietnam's Top 50 dishes, the crispy and chewy bites go perfectly with sticky rice or even hot steamed rolls. Want something slightly more heartening? A bowl of Van Don sea worm will warm you right up with its umami profile. Also don't skip the horseshoe crab, a rustic, coastal specialty.
So will you be beating the crowds to discover the quaintly tucked away Quang Ninh?