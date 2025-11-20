Visit Nagaland for December's Hornbill Festival, stay for the scenic experiences

Every December, Nagaland’s tribes gather for the Hornbill Festival, a vibrant showcase of music, dance, cuisine, and traditional tales, all honoring the iconic Great Hornbill, upheld for generations, as a symbol of love, bravery, and good fortune. Activities include folk performances, traditional games like Naga wrestling and archery, and interactive tribal morungs, along with modern elements like concerts, fashion shows, and competitions. Held at the Kisama Heritage Village, the primary objective of the Hornbill Festival is to promote inter-tribe unity as well as preserve Naga heritage.

Come winter, Nagaland, year on year, turns into a celebration of its own culture and colour, courtesy of the Hornbill Festival. If you're planning to visit the scenic state to wrap yourself in experiencing the same, don't just stop there! As we said, go for the Hornbill Festival, stay for everything else Nagaland has to offer.

Everything else October to March actually happens to be the best time to visit Nagaland, which gives you great weather and a plethora of options when it comes to taking in the sights one day at a time. The government circuit houses come highly recommended, though capital Kohima of course houses its own string of high-end hotels and resorts.

As far as food is concerned, you will find yourself spoilt for choice between pork, rice, smoked meats, and fermented ingredients like akuni and anishi. Smoked pork, often prepared with bamboo shoots or bitter eggplant is a must-try as is and Galho which is a mix of rice, vegetables, and meat. Always end the day on a sweet note with the famous Nap Naang, a sticky black rice pudding.

With sightseeing, go big on nature. Breathe in the fresh air at the Phek and Triple waterfalls, at the Shilloi, Dzudu and Totsu Wozhu lakes as well as the Doyang and Dikhu rivers. The Ntangki National Park and sanctuaries like Fakim, Rangapahar, Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan sanctuary, Singphan and Pulie Badze will also leave you mesmerised.

Let the Kachari ruins, Japfu peak, Kohima War Cemetery, Nagaland State Museum, Mount Tiyi, Tuophema village, Hongkong market and Langpangkong caves add some variety to your day.