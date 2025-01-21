What’s in store for travellers at Mahakumbh? Akhara walk, music, yoga, tent city, water sports and laser show

The Mahakumbh, now underway in Prayagraj, has created a buzz across India and abroad. Besides the religious significance, various cultural and tourism elements have become attractions during the gathering. A view of Sangam on Makar Sankranti(Deepak Gupta/HT)

There are many firsts that have been introduced in the Mahakumbh which included India’s first laser water show, three-day drone show display, water and adventure sports, helicopter joy ride, Akhada walk, heritage walk, yoga packages, food court besides the mega tent city.

HT City walks you through the attractions.

Culture Kumbh: Minister Jaiveer Singh

Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh culture and tourism minister.(Deep Saxena/HT)

“It’s our culture and Sanatan Parampara which is attracting people not just from India but from the entire globe to India and the Mahakumbh. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) is driving people to the banks of Maa Ganga to take a dip at Sangam,” says Jaiveer Singh, Uttar Pradesh culture and tourism minister.

“We created UP Darsham Mandapam spread across 2 lakh square feet which has 12 tourism circuits. It includes handicraft market, delicacies from different states, cultural programmes spread over three stages, selfie points, digital exhibition, different walks, yoga packages, helicopter rides, drone show and India’s first ever water show. Monuments and sites of UP have been replicated at the Kumbh area,” says Singh, adding that they are expecting 40-50 crore visitors.

Walks and rides

Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The life of Nagas, Aghoris and Kalpvasis have become a major attraction of this mega festival and to give an insight into it Akhada Walks have been started at ₹2,000 per person at sector 6 to 9. There are 13 Akhadas participating, including Juna Akhara, Nirmohi Akhara, Digamber Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara and Kinnar Akhara (part of Juna Akhara).

The tour to Akhara by department of culture and tourism is priced at ₹2,000 (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The heritage walk starts from sector 1, the photography walk starts from Kydganj and both come at a price point.

Another major attraction introduced this time is helicopter joy ride at sector 25 at ₹1,296.

Mega shows

Shankar Mahadevan performing at Mahakumbh(Instagram/ShankarMahadevan)

Four performance pandals have been set up which includes Ganga Pandal with capacity of 10,000 audience where 46 leading performers from the country are performing. Twice Grammy awardee Shankar Mahadevan opened the cultural events and other performers include flautist Ronu Manjumdar, singers Sadhna Sargam, Shaan, Malini Awasthi, Kailash Kher and Mohit Chauhan.

“During the festival, 5,000 artistes will perform, which includes artistes from all over Uttar Pradesh and different parts of India,” adds a culture department official. Besides, Kumbh Kala exhibition, AR and VR shows and other exhibitions are being held. Twenty performance pandals have been set up in the main city.

Drone, water laser show

Water laser show is held everyday at Kaligath at 7 and 9 pm(Deepak Gupta/HT)

2,500 drones will take to the skies on the evening of January 24 on the theme UP Diwas, January 25 on Tourism Day theme, and on January 26, on the Republic Day theme. “This is for the second time such a mega drone show is being held after the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, on the eve of Diwali,” says a Uttar Pradesh tourism official.

The water laser show, of which two shows are being organised at 7 and 9 pm being organised at Triveni Darshan, Kaligath, is another mega attraction.

Tent city, yoga and food!

The mega tent city at Mahakumbh area

The mega tent city remains the biggest attraction and visitors are experiencing it at sector 25. There is a yoga pranayama tour package at sector 1 at 6 am and 6 pm at ₹5,000 per person.

First time in Prayagraj, various water and adventure sports, which includes speed boats, also are being held. The food court at Parade Ground and SPM Degree College near sector 1 and 25 serving delicacies from all over India remains a major addition this time.