Where the wild kings roam: Places to spot majestic lions

On World Wildlife Day (March 3), Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures from his jungle safari in Gir National Park, Gujarat. He urged people to visit, calling Gir the proud home of the majestic Asiatic lion. His comment section quickly filled with enthusiastic responses from travellers eager to witness these regal big cats in the wild. Recently, the central government allocated over ₹2,900 crore for Project Lion, a major conservation initiative to protect Asiatic lions, whose only natural habitat remains in Gujarat. Modi shared pictures from his jungle safari in Gir National Park, Gujarat and urged people to visit.

Visiting these destinations offers an unforgettable safari experience while supporting conservation programmes that protect Asiatic lions and promote biodiversity and ecosystem balance.

Gir National Park, Gujarat

This is the ultimate destination for those seeking a close encounter with the Asiatic lion. Smaller than its African cousin, this subspecies is exclusive to India. Apart from lions, Gir is home to leopards, sambar deer, chital, nilgai and wild boars, along with over 425 bird species. The Sidi and Maldhari communities, who have coexisted with lions for generations, add a cultural dimension to the visit.

Best time to visit: December to March

How to reach: The nearest railway stations are Junagadh and Veraval, about 70 km away. The closest airport is Rajkot (160 km)

Vasona Lion Safari Park, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

A quieter alternative to Gir, Vasona Lion Safari in Silvassa offers a controlled yet immersive wildlife experience. Spread across 20 hectares, it provides a near-natural habitat for lions and is great for wildlife photography, with sightings of pythons and other reptiles. Satmalia Deer Park, nearby, is best visited during early morning feeding hours.

Best time to visit: Oct to March

How to reach: Nearest railway station – Vapi (26 km); closest airport – Mumbai (180 km).

Etawah Lion Safari Park, Uttar Pradesh

This new wildlife destination was developed as an alternative habitat for Asiatic lions. Spread across 350 hectares of Fisher Forest, it was designed by a Spanish company with world-class conservation facilities. Visitors can enjoy open-vehicle safaris for a semi-wild lion experience. The park also shelters 17 mammal species and a diverse bird population.

Best time to visit: Oct to March

How to reach: Etawah is well connected by road and rail. Nearest station – Etawah Junction (5 km).

Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Maharashtra

One of the world’s only national parks within a metro city, this biodiversity hotspot in Mumbai offers lion safaris. As part of India’s lion relocation programme, it provides a home for a small number of Asiatic lions. Though sightings here are rare, the park is a fantastic place for Nature lovers, with diverse wildlife, including leopards, deer, wild boars and over 270 bird species. The historic Kanheri Caves, dating back to the 1st century BCE, make the visit even more enriching.

Best time to visit: May to Oct

How to reach: Nearest railway station, Borivali, just 1 km from the park.