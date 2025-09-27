World Tourism Day special: Conscious itineraries and eco-friendly escapes are redefining how India travels

New doors, fresh windows

For those seeking experiences beyond the ordinary, sustainability has opened new doors. Japanese-inspired forest bathing in Goa and Bhutan, noctourism in the Maldives, or retreats built around the Joy of Missing Out (JOMO) are finding takers. “Hospitality is never just about a room. It’s about reconnecting people with themselves and the world around them,” says Jeffery Smith, Six Senses global vice president of Sustainability. He adds, “Regenerative travel takes this further by not just reducing our footprint but contributing to ecosystems and cultures. We’re doing this at our 14th-century Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and Vana in Dehradun.”