World Tourism Day special: Conscious itineraries and eco-friendly escapes are redefining how India travels

The crackle of a bonfire in a Himachali village, the quiet rhythm of a canoe gliding down Kerala’s backwaters, the stillness of a starlit sky in Chopta, the new age of travel in India is less about ticking off destinations and more about slowing down, connecting and leaving behind lighter footprints.
On this World Tourism Day, the spotlight shifts to how sustainability is no longer a lofty ideal for the select few, but a growing force shaping the choices of Indian travellers, tour operators and even state governments.
From buzzword to behaviour
Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com, notes that “more than two-thirds (73%) of Indians, compared to 42% globally, consider sustainability before booking any part of their trip”.
The figures back the shift: over the past year, 48% of Indian travellers carried reusable water bottles, 42% recycled garbage, 39% avoided single-use plastic, 42% travelled outside peak season, 37% steered clear of wildlife-harming activities, and 28% deliberately chose less-crowded destinations.
A change of heart
Travel writer and blogger Shivya Nath remembers when conversations around sustainable travel were met with sighs. “A decade ago, people saw it as a burden. Now they’ve started to understand climate change and the value of conscious choices,” she says.
While applauding genuine efforts by companies, she cautions against greenwashing and calls for affordability: “Sustainable brands should be accessible to more people. Sometimes the answer lies in going back to basics, like when travellers once carried home-cooked food and water bottles on train journeys, long before packaged goods became the norm.”
New doors, fresh windows
For those seeking experiences beyond the ordinary, sustainability has opened new doors. Japanese-inspired forest bathing in Goa and Bhutan, noctourism in the Maldives, or retreats built around the Joy of Missing Out (JOMO) are finding takers. “Hospitality is never just about a room. It’s about reconnecting people with themselves and the world around them,” says Jeffery Smith, Six Senses global vice president of Sustainability. He adds, “Regenerative travel takes this further by not just reducing our footprint but contributing to ecosystems and cultures. We’re doing this at our 14th-century Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and Vana in Dehradun.”
Hidden gems, authentic encounters
Travel companies are also curating itineraries that steer away from crowded hotspots. Rajeev Kale, president & country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook India, says, “Our domestic portfolio includes hidden gems like Chopta in Uttarakhand, a stargazer’s haven; Chettinad in Tamil Nadu, with its palatial mansions; Araku Valley and Bora Caves in Andhra Pradesh; Lambasingi, the only place in South India that sees frost; and Mandu in Madhya Pradesh, a heritage site steeped in history.” Such destinations, he adds, “offer travellers authentic encounters with local culture, food and traditions”.
A policy push
Kerala’s Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission has become the state’s nodal agency for embedding sustainable practices. Himachal Pradesh has identified 77 eco-tourism sites in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Bilaspur, while Uttar Pradesh recently hosted an Eco-Tourism Conclave and shortlisted 234 villages with potential, offering subsidies to boost infrastructure. Madhya Pradesh, too, is championing its forests and heritage through eco-driven initiatives.
How to travel responsibly
Shivya Nath suggests:
Swap flights for trains or buses when possible.
Choose homestays or family-run guest houses over large hotel chains.
Engage local guides and explore beyond popular spots.
Support women-led experiences or businesses.
Spend on community-run products and services.
Dine on regional cuisine rather than generic hotel fare.