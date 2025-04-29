Vaibhav Suryavanshi wants to focus on representing India after becoming the youngest century maker in IPL

After a power-packed performance that helped Rajasthan Royals secure a crucial win last night, 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has only one goal in mind—to play for India. The left-handed batter, who impressed everyone with his fearless hitting and calm mindset, says the journey is far from over. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his maiden IPL century in 35 deliveries. (REUTERS)

“I want to play for India and contribute towards that,” Vaibhav said in an interview with IPL.com. “So, I know I have to keep my head down and keep working hard. Hopefully one day I’d be good for my country too.”

Having trained for years with this dream in mind, Vaibhav finally got his moment under the lights—and he delivered. “I have been preparing for the IPL for a long time now, and so I am really happy because of all that tonight,” he shared. “To train under Rahul sir has been like a dream come true.”

The youngster also credited the positive environment within the Rajasthan Royals camp. “Sanju bhaiya, Yashasvi bhaiya, Riyan bhaiya and everyone else—they all encourage me. They tell me that, if I play well, I will contribute to the team and that’s why my confidence is always high. Of course there are nerves, but with teammates like them, I don’t feel that pressure much.”

Back home, the pride is evident. Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, who once dreamed of a cricketing career himself, said, “We are truly grateful to the entire Rajasthan Royals management for taking such good care of Vaibhav, and they worked with him so much that everyone can see the results now. Of course Vaibhav was also working hard, but their contribution was also important. We are also grateful to the BCA, for recognising his potential at such a young age and giving him the right platform to showcase all his talent.”

Vaibhav himself is quick to acknowledge his roots. “Whatever I am today, I owe it to my parents... My mother would wake up early to cook for me, sleeping barely three hours. My father gave up his work, and my big brother took it over. We were struggling. Whatever success I have today is because of them,” he said.