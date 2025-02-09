It's not too late! THESE zodiac signs are likely to find love just before Valentine's Day rolls in: Are you on the list?

This week of pre-Valentine's milestones is either making you or breaking you. If you, a die hard romantic, happen to belong to the latter group, just know that all hope isn't lost. Now we don't mean this in some far-fetched 'oh you're obviously not going to die alone' anticlimactic way. For some of the zodiac signs out there, the cosmos is stirring the love cauldron a little extra hard to snap them closer to their soulmate, potentially before February 14, 2025. So are the upcoming 5 days going to be fated for you? Find out! Zodiac signs most likely to find love by this Valentine's Day

Note: Don't forget to consider your sun, moon, rising and Venus signs for complete clarity.

Aries

With Venus, the planet of love and relationships already in the sign of Aries, this zodiac sign is most predisposed to bumping into someone who happily matches their crazy and their childlike fervour for life. The cosmos is asking you to let go of ego and just go all in if you're feeling it.

Gemini

Not that Geminis need a reason to bloom into the social butterflies they are, but their ruling planet Mercury is positioned in a way which is essentially cranking up this undeniable charm of theirs. The cosmos is encouraging them to put themselves out there (a little more than usual) which is going to give them a greater chance to attract their special someone this week.

Leo

For how strong-headed and independent Leos are, they melt in front of the right people with attention and admiration for all that they do, being their sore spots for validation. This week, the Sun's positioning may just help them find a good match who manages to give them all this and the world. Leos are being guided to try their hand at creatively-inclined social events to turn this potential into reality.

Libra

For the Libras out there, maybe there's someone on your radar for whom you've been trying to gauge and gamble on the long-term potential of your equation? The cosmos is guiding you to go all in, up the stakes and confess your feelings. Libra's ruling planet of Venus will also make sure that their charm and charisma is at an all time high, bringing them lots of attention this week.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is just being asked to be their wild, care-free, fun-loving and adventure-seeking self. Pouring into your own cup by being authentic is what will effortlessly draw your partner to you. Jupiter's alignment is doubly blessing this potential.

So are you ready to enter the main bout of Valentine's week, hand-in-hand with your partner?