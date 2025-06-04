This is how you'll have the perfect summer romance, as per Astrology

Venus is entering Taurus on June 5 and will be transiting through the grounded but sensual earth sign, for the entirety of the month. On the face of it, this is a great, GREAT time to kick off a summer romance that may just blossom to last across more than one season. That being said, there are certain complexities — read two pockets of time in June — where using a bit of emotional tact (directed specifically at oneself and NOT others!) can actually ensure a smooth and fun run when it comes to reaping the gains of the said transit. Astrologist and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim, walks us through the fool-proof, astrologically-vetted formula sure to land us in a sturdy but passionate nonetheless, pocket of love. Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centenio) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in a still from To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Pocket 1: June 5 - June 15

Venus is the planet of love and Taurus, besides representing stability and practicality, also signifies luxury and sensuality, when seen through the lens of Astrology. Now if you're reading this like we are, these are the building blocks of a relationship which's memories won't make you physically cringe when you look back on it. And if Evan's timeline is to be considered, you could very well land yourself in a romance, meant for the long haul.

During the first 10 days of this transit, Venus will be squaring Pluto. What this creates, is a nexus for obsessive and clingy relationships to take root — or worse, manipulative tactics, gullible parties tend to fall for. At the same time, this also presents the possibility for a very impactful energy exchange with someone actually worth your time. Evan describes it as a "passionate give and take". If you keep your faculties and intuition wide open, keeping things transparent from both ends can ensure a mature outlook on the equation, moving forward in the month. This particularly applies to those who have placements in the early degrees of the fixed signs (Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, Aquarius). Another very specific pointer that this applies to you, is if you were involved in some relationship drama that unfolded between December 7 and December 14 of last year, which is when Venus and Pluto started the said cycle.

Pocket 2: June 30 - July 4

Say you manage to make it through the first 10 days of the transit, with your significant other in-the-making, the rest of June, right up until June 30 should make for a smooth and rather fun ride. End of the month in when Venus and Uranus will line up at the final degree of Taurus, plaguing relationships with a dose of "chaos" and "randomness". Things may change with your person in question at knee-jerk speed. However, if you've done your inner work right and divine timing is obliging you, you may just have manifested for yourself the right person to move ahead with., in which case the chaos and randomness will just be a silly bump in the road. Expect this vibe to persist till July 4.

So are you ready to wield the power of the cosmos to call in the fling-turned-romance you deserve?