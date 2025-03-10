This month's Venus Retrograde is going to give you your hottest glow up: What the zodiac signs need to do right away!

The Venus retrograde kickstarted on March 1 and will go on right through April 12. If you can't already tell, it's a big month in love for those in it AND those yearning for it. That being said, matters of the heart are rarely ever just that — we mean, attraction is a pretty big part of it. And on that note, as Mercury will begin another one of its infamous retrogrades, starting March 14, joining Venus, all the zodiacs are in for a big expunge. So this is what you need to do to see your Spring glow up materialise, as predicted by astrologer Maressa Brown! As always, don't forget to check for your sun, moon and rising signs. Venus retrograde is promising you the glow up of your life this Spring!

Aries

Meditation is magic and the sooner you tap into your inner world, the quicker will be all the footloose and fancy free milestones you're trying to achieve, show up in your outer world.

Taurus

The brief for Taurus is pretty much the same as Aries, although the former's pragmatic nature makes the context different. It's time to tone down the uber practical approach to life and instead believe in the power of visualisation, magic and manifestation. Take the leap of faith!

Gemini

Although love is the theme for the Venus retrograde, the overarching theme is that of relationships. Geminis can expect a lot of old friends and colleagues to be coming out of the woodwork — but now is the time to gauge what kind of relationships, platonic or romantic, you want to harbour.

Cancer

Venus is bringing adventure to the lives of Cancerians. You may be pretty set in how you handle your professional commitments and aspirations but the retrograde is pushing you to update how you approach these situations, potentially refining the outcome and gains, significantly. Give in!

Leo

Leos are head strong to a potential point of it being detrimental. The only thing you need to do for yourself this retrograde, is willing seek out your loved ones to lean on them. Opening up and letting yourself be seen is the bridge to your Spring glow up Leos!

Virgo

Virgos are anal about planning, but that's not really very conducive for situations involving feelings. That being said, your sense of security is very valid. Work then, on improving how you communicate this, keeping the other party in mind. Who knows, you might not be entering Spring solo.

Libra

Librans harbour a tendency to chase too many connections, not allowing themselves to fully and truly experience what it may be like to thrive in just one. This retrograde, fight that fear. Because the only thing you're really running from, is true fulfillment.

Scorpio

Scorpios are intense. But that doesn't necessarily make them selfish. The water sign will find themselves only wanting to invest as much as they receive in relationships. An energy of mirroring abounds and its helping them navigate what's real and what's fleeting.

Sagittarius

The brief is pretty straight for Sagittarians. Exes will be crawling out of the woodworks. But giving in just because somebody is standing in front of you is not the way to do it. Make sure your final decision with regards to these connections comes from a place of self-reflection and not being guilt tripped.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, the focus is on the domestic sphere. Spending time with loved ones and patiently working out the kinks that come to light, is strongly suggested as it will help them feel more in control and aligned. But in the larger scheme of things, its about making peace with the fact that what you want and what they expect of you may not overlap — and that's perfectly fine. Contentment is on it's way.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the retrograde brings a heightened focus on finances. You are being asked to consult loved ones before taking big financial plunges. Redirecting yourself to a revised budgeting approach is strongly advised. After all, the more you save, the more you have!

Pisces

Money is important. That being said, so is your purpose. This retrograde is asking you to look in and see how one port could possibly satisfy both your needs.

Ready for things to get hot this Spring?