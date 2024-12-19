Virat Kohli's clash with Aussie media over filming his children Vamika and Akaay sparks mixed reactions in India

Despite clarification from Australian media outlet Channel 7 that they did not film Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's children—an incident that had resulted in Virat's angry outburst towards the channel's journalists—Indian netizens were divided over Kohli's behaviour. Clips of Virat Kohli losing his cool at the Australian media had gone viral online

Some lauded the former Indian skipper for being fiercely protective of his family. "Should have smashed the camera!" a user wrote on Facebook. "An Australian journalist shamelessly tried filming Virat Kohli’s kids, despite him requesting them not to. When confronted, the journalist arrogantly said, ‘This is a public area.’ If someone asks you not to film their kids, why would you insist?" another user shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, others criticised Virat for being unable to handle stardom, with some even taking the opportunity to mock his poor form. "Lol, this waste breed Delhi kid. Such pathetic behaviour. Better not travel—stay at home if he can't handle stardom," one user wrote on Facebook. "Instead of controlling journalists' actions, first try controlling your urge to play at all balls bowled outside off stump!" wrote another.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with Australian media upon his arrival in Melbourne on Friday, ahead of the Boxing Day Test match against Australia. Kohli was upset because he believed he was being filmed with his children at the airport. The former India captain is known to be fiercely protective of his family, and upon realising they were being filmed without his consent, he lost his composure.

According to a Channel 7 report, Kohli had a heated argument with an Australian TV journalist after spotting video cameras pointed towards his children. Kohli made his position clear: "With my kids, I need some privacy. You just can't film without asking me," he was heard saying, according to the report. "It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children," Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos said.

The report claimed that the journalist and cameraperson in question clarified the situation and convinced Kohli that they were not filming his family members. The matter was resolved, and Kohli walked off after shaking hands with a Channel 7 cameraperson.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, has confirmed that the cricketer, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their children Vamika and Akaay are set to move to London soon. Sharma did not provide further details but hinted that Kohli would be leaving India and shifting base to the UK, where he plans to spend the rest of his life post-retirement. Over the last couple of years, Kohli has been spotted in London frequently; in fact, their son Akaay was born in the city earlier this year on 15 February. The couple owns property in London and will most likely live there once the move is complete.