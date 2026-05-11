Wed in India push sparks fresh interest in local destination weddings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce non-essential foreign exchange spending has struck a chord with India’s wedding industry. Addressing a public rally in Telangana on Sunday, the PM urged citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and excessive gold purchases for at least a year, indirectly referencing the growing trend of overseas destination weddings among Indians. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda at their Rajasthan wedding

The message has now found resonance among couples and wedding planners, many of whom say interest in domestic destination weddings is already rising. Industry insiders point out that if Bollywood celebrities can choose Indian locations such as Udaipur, Goa or Coimbatore for their weddings, more Indian couples are now warming up to the idea as well.



Planners see rise in queries



Dakshita Bhatla, founder, DB and Spaces, says India already attracts international couples for weddings. “We have Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala’s backwaters... couples from countries like the UK, US and Canada already come here to get married. We are definitely expecting a noticeable rise in domestic destination wedding queries this year,” she shares



Rahul Rajput from Triyuginarayan Wedding believes the shift will also help local economies. “When we organise weddings in Uttarakhand, local communities are involved at every level. More weddings within India mean more employment opportunities for locals as well,” he says, adding that advance bookings have increased recently.



Wedding planner Sneha Sharma from Milaap Events says many families are now prioritising destinations that feel safer, easier to manage and more accessible. “Couples who were earlier considering international weddings are now exploring places like Rajasthan, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand again,” she says. On gold purchases, Sharma adds, “Gold carries emotional and cultural value, but many families are now trying to balance sentiment with practicality and invest more in experiences instead.”



‘I will get married in india’

Actor Adrija Roy, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer earlier this year, says she too prefers the idea of marrying in India. “Indian weddings are always the best option,” she says, adding, “Whenever I get married, it will most likely be in India.”