Weekend Planner (January 25-26): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out

Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday (January 25) and Sunday (January 26): From catching Sky Force in theatres to attending Jai Singh's storytelling show and enjoying a Republic Day brunch, there's a lot to catch this weekend in Delhi.

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Sky Force

A still from Sky Force

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan

Indian 3

A still from Indian 3

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

A still from Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Cast: Yudhvir Dahiya, MV Satyanarayana, Sonal Kaushal

BITE STOP

Saturday

What: Pind Da Tadka

Chhole bhature (representational)

Where: Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Sunday

What: Republic Day Kids Brunch

A brunch (representational)

Where: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Sector 32, Logix City, Noida

Time: 1pm

Sunday

What: Dine with Pride on Republic Day Special

Buffet (representational)

Where: Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity

Time: 12.30pm and 7.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

What: Mohabbat Zindabaad by Jai Singh

Jai Singh

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 5pm

Sunday

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live - Gaurav Kapoor Comedy Special

Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 7.30pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

What: Sufi Night With Fizayein-the band

Fizayein

Where: 21 shots Skybar & Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram

Time: 8.30pm

Saturday

What: Performance by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

Sunday

What: Snuggy Sundays

DJ night (representational)

Where: Resaca, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh

Time: 9.30pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday

What: Shahjahan Tour on Cycle

Cycle Tour

Where: Street 4B, Ansari Road, Daryaganj

Time: 6.30am

Sunday

What: Run for the Ocean

Marathon (representational)

Where: Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida

Time: 6am