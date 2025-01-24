Weekend Planner (January 25-26): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out

Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday (January 25) and Sunday (January 26):
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Sky Force
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan
Indian 3
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama
Cast: Yudhvir Dahiya, MV Satyanarayana, Sonal Kaushal
BITE STOP
Saturday
What: Pind Da Tadka
Where: Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR
Time: 7pm to 11pm
Sunday
What: Republic Day Kids Brunch
Where: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Sector 32, Logix City, Noida
Time: 1pm
Sunday
What: Dine with Pride on Republic Day Special
Where: Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity
Time: 12.30pm and 7.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
What: Mohabbat Zindabaad by Jai Singh
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 5pm
Sunday
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live - Gaurav Kapoor Comedy Special
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 7.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
What: Sufi Night With Fizayein-the band
Where: 21 shots Skybar & Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram
Time: 8.30pm
Saturday
What: Performance by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
Sunday
What: Snuggy Sundays
Where: Resaca, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh
Time: 9.30pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday
What: Shahjahan Tour on Cycle
Where: Street 4B, Ansari Road, Daryaganj
Time: 6.30am
Sunday
What: Run for the Ocean
Where: Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida
Time: 6am