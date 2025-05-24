Adding SPF to your cart? Be cautious of fake sunscreen doing the rounds

With summer in full swing and the sun shining stronger than ever, sunscreen is a daily essential. But behind the promises of broad-spectrum protection and SPF 50 lies a growing threat many consumers overlook: fake sunscreen. Content creators are raising the alarm on the growing menace of counterfeit sunscreens(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Content creators are raising the alarm on the growing menace of counterfeit sunscreens. As per the dermatologists implications are more serious than a mere sunburn.

Dr Vidushi Jain, dermatologist and medical head at Dermalinks, Noida Ghaziabad, warns that counterfeit sunscreens are more than just ineffective — they can be dangerous.

“These products often lack the crucial active ingredients like zinc oxide or avobenzone, which are essential for proper UV protection,” she explains. “Without them, you’re essentially exposing your skin to direct sun damage under the false pretense of protection.”

This false security can lead to a host of skin issues, from immediate sunburn and irritation to more severe, long-term damage such as hyperpigmentation, accelerated aging, and even skin cancer.

But it doesn’t stop there. Dr Jain points out that fake sunscreens may also contain harmful or untested chemicals that could trigger allergic reactions, acne, or compromise the skin’s natural barrier when used regularly.

“The cumulative damage isn’t just physical. It also erodes consumer confidence in using sunscreen, which is a fundamental part of skincare,” she adds.

So how can you tell if your sunscreen is fake? Dr Saurabh Shah, senior clinical and cosmetic dermatologist and dermatosurgeon at Saifee Hospital, offers some guidance.

“Counterfeit sunscreens often mimic popular brands but come with subtle discrepancies,” he says. “Look for tamper-proof packaging, clear and correct branding, and professionally printed labels. Spelling errors, off-brand logos, or faded fonts are red flags.”

He also emphasises reading the ingredient list carefully. “High-quality sunscreens will include proven UV filters. If the list seems odd or incomplete, it’s likely a fake.”

Online purchases demand extra vigilance. Dr Jain advises buying only from trusted sources, official brand websites or well-established platforms like Amazon or Flipkart.

“Avoid third-party sellers, especially on social media sites like Instagram or Facebook, where counterfeiters are most active,” she says.

Here are some additional tips to keep in mind:

Look for certifications from bodies like the FDA or BIS.

Review the price: Deals that seem too good to be true.

QR codes and authentication seals can help verify a product’s legitimacy.

Always check the manufacturing and expiry dates before use.

Read reviews: Customer experiences can provide early warnings about suspicious products.