Artichokes, a beloved Mediterranean vegetable, are a true culinary gem. With tender hearts and meaty leaves, they offer a subtle, nutty flavour perfect for antipasti, dips, pasta, and gourmet salads. A staple in Italian, French, and Spanish cuisine, artichokes can be grilled, stuffed, steamed, or marinated — adding elegance and depth to even Indian dishes. Preparing and eating them may take effort, but it's a labour of love your taste buds will thank you for. Once you remove the leaves and the choke, you'll reach the prized heart — a delicious reward for your patience. Cutting artichokes can seem tricky at first, but with a little practice, it becomes much easier.

Health benefits

Medicos and dieticians alike praise artichokes for their abundance of antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients. They are known to support digestive health, liver function, and heart wellness. Dr Poonam Tiwari, Head of the Department of Dietetics at RMLIMS, highlights, “Artichoke helps to regulate cholesterol levels and, as it contains cynarine, it supports bile production. It’s low in calories and high in vitamins. Artichokes are both a nutritious and delicious addition to a healthy diet. Don’t overcook or fry it to retain its authentic flavours.”

Where to find it?

Due to their preference for a Mediterranean climate, artichokes aren’t widely cultivated in India. However, they are occasionally grown on a small scale in cooler regions like parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They can be spotted in gourmet stores, with prices reaching up to ₹4,000 per piece. Despite their limited availability, the increasing interest in global cuisines is paving the way for artichokes to become a more common sight on Indian tables.

You can easily add this versatile vegetable to your diet with these creative and delicious recipes:

Mediterranean Artichoke & Quinoa Salad by Chef Shavez Ahmad

Mediterranean Artichoke & Quinoa Salad

Chef Mohd Shavez Ahmad, faculty at IHM, shares his recipe for a popular salad: “Combine cooked quinoa with chopped canned artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, and fresh parsley. Toss with a light dressing made of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and a pinch of salt and pepper. This salad is packed with protein, fiber, and antioxidants, making it perfect for a nourishing, cool meal during hot days. It’s easy to prepare and offers a delightful balance of flavours and textures.”

Chilled Artichoke and Cucumber Raita

For a refreshing summer option, Chef Shavez offers an easy raita recipe: “Try a Chilled Artichoke & Cucumber Raita — a refreshing twist on a classic Indian side. Made using readily available canned or marinated artichoke hearts (found in gourmet stores or online), chopped cucumber, hung curd, mint, and a dash of roasted cumin powder, it’s light, cooling, and perfect for hot summers. This fusion raita pairs beautifully with grilled dishes or can be enjoyed on its own as a healthy snack, blending global taste with local ease.”

Artichoke & Watermelon Chaat by Ranjan Thakur, Executive Chef

Artichoke & Watermelon Chaat

Ranjan Thakur, Executive Chef at Fairfield Marriott, suggests a gourmet twist for summer snacking with Artichoke and Watermelon Chaat: “Combine juicy watermelon cubes with chopped canned artichoke hearts, a sprinkle of chaat masala, lemon juice, black salt, and fresh mint. This fusion salad offers the familiar tang of Indian street-style chaat with the delicate, nutty flavour of artichokes — perfect for warm climate. It’s quick to prepare, hydrating, and ideal for those looking for something tasty yet healthy and unique.”