As Maharastra's temperatures rise, doctors say stay hydrated and at home in the afternoon

With temperatures rising in Maharashtra and people reeling under the heat, there won’t be much respite in the upcoming days. The state may have just come out of a heatwave, despite technically being the winter months, but temperatures are touching almost 40 degrees C. With heatwave-like conditions having a chokehold on various parts of the state, and unprecedented weather fluctuations on the rise, this can be detrimental to human health across all age groups.

Women deal with the afternoon heat by covering themselves with dupattas and having ice lollies in Mumbai (HT Photos)