As Maharastra's temperatures rise, doctors say stay hydrated and at home in the afternoon
ByAbigail banerji
As Maharashtra faces rising temperatures in the day, health experts tell us the best way to deal with the heatwave-like conditions in our cities
With temperatures rising in Maharashtra and people reeling under the heat, there won’t be much respite in the upcoming days. The state may have just come out of a heatwave, despite technically being the winter months, but temperatures are touching almost 40 degrees C. With heatwave-like conditions having a chokehold on various parts of the state, and unprecedented weather fluctuations on the rise, this can be detrimental to human health across all age groups.
Health experts share what you can do to get through these days
Food to eat/avoid during this heat
- Hydration - During summers drinking sufficient water and consuming appropriate foods can help protect you from dehydration and heat-related illness. Foods that have a high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges and cucumbers are all good options. Hydrating drinks can include coconut water, buttermilk, Aam panna, and homemade lemonade - these drinks will keep a good-level of hydration in your body. The best foods to eat are light foods such as dal and rice, khichdi, curd rice, and salads, shares Dr Abhijit Lodha, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.
- Foods high in potassium such as bananas, sweet lime, and soaked chia seeds are good for equipping your body to deal with electrolytes. Lean protein in the form of dals, pulses and cooked fish or chicken helps with digestion without making your body feel excessively hot. Eating smaller meals more often throughout the day may also help in managing body temperature.
- Avoid caffeine- To stay hydrated and comfortable, limit tea, coffee, fizzy drinks, and alcohol, as these can lead to fluid loss. Greasy foods such as samosas, pakoras, and fast food take longer to digest and can raise your body's core temperature. Excess sugar, salt, and spicy foods can also dehydrate you, cause you to retain fluids, and raise your temperature. It may be prudent to avoid street food, because it is likely to be spoiled in the hot weather.
How to handle Maharashtra’s extreme heat conditions
- As a preventive measure, it’s best to stay indoors during peak heat hours. Venture out only if absolutely necessary.
- Avoid binge eating junk food. Keep your meals light and nutritionally balanced. Refrain from consuming food served at unhygienic joints as it can cause digestive issues and can lead to dehydration.
- Avoid doing strenuous activities or working out during the day, especially at noon, explains Dr Ritesh Shah, Consultant Physician, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai.
- Avoid cooking food at noon as the midday heat and burning gas increase the temperature of the kitchen.
- Wear comfortable clothes that are loose and breezy, so that they can wick away sweat. Materials like cotton and linen work best in such conditions.
