Breaking the silence on menopause as celebrities speak up about it and experts weigh in

Menopause — the natural cessation of reproductive hormones typically in a woman’s 40s or 50s — is a major life transition, often accompanied by hot flashes, weight gain, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and mood swings. On Sunday, entrepreneur Namita Thapar, 48, brought the conversation front and centre by sharing her perimenopause journey on Instagram. She detailed symptoms including body aches, low energy, abdominal weight gain, and declining bone health, writing, “This is a very tough phase for women.” Breaking the silence on menopause(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Celebs speak

Actor Samantha, on a podcast appearance this year, described perimenopause as a natural life stage, not a disease. “We go through changes without understanding what’s happening inside our bodies, and no one is talking about it,” she said, citing weight fluctuations, exhaustion, and sleep disturbances among her struggles.

Actor Neena Gupta has also spoken candidly about menopause in many interviews.

While still seen as a taboo topic, menopause is beginning to get long-overdue visibility, with more public figures breaking the silence. Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director of Psychiatry at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, notes, “When celebrities speak out, it normalises menopause, reduces stigma, and encourages women to seek help.”

This shift comes at a crucial time. A recent FP Analytics report projects that Central and Southern Asia will experience the sharpest rise in menopausal women by 2050. By 2030, nearly 500 million women aged 45–55 will be in transition, with India contributing a significant share.

Common struggles

According to Dr Rahul Manchanda, senior consultant, endoscopic gynaecology, PSRI Hospital, most women may experience:

Perimenopause: Irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, fatigue, bloating, breast tenderness, and skin and hair changes. Weight gain (particularly abdominal) and joint stiffness are frequent.

Menopause: Symptoms may continue, with added concerns such as vaginal dryness, low libido, urinary issues, declining bone density (osteoporosis risk), and increased cholesterol or blood pressure.

He adds, “While hot flashes, irregular cycles, and mild mood changes are normal, women should not ignore severe or unusual symptoms such as very heavy bleeding, bleeding after menopause, sudden pelvic pain, chest discomfort, or unexplained weight loss.”

Managing mental health

Hormonal shifts during menopause can lower serotonin, triggering anxiety, depression, brain fog, and stress, often worsened by sleep loss from night sweats. Dr Minakshi Manchanda says these psychological therapies can help:

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) helps reframe negative thoughts to improve mood and manage anxiety or irritability.

Mindfulness-Based Interventions (MBIs) reduce stress through present-moment awareness.

Group therapy offers peer support and shared experiences.

Menopause health checklist

Lifestyle changes can ease the transition, says Dr Shaily Sharma, consultant gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad.

Regular exercise supports weight management, bone health, and mental well-being.

Prioritise good sleep, manage stress with yoga or meditation, and stay hydrated.

Limiting caffeine, alcohol, and smoking can help ease hot flashes and anxiety.

Eat balanced meals with all essential nutrients to maintain muscle mass, metabolism, and bone health.

Seeking emotional support from family or groups can reduce isolation.

Annual screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, and bone density are key, along with breast, cervical, and thyroid checks.