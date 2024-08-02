Convenience crush: Is it love or just location?

Have you ever found yourself developing feelings for someone you see frequently – a coworker, gym buddy, or neighbor? It's not necessarily love at first sight, but rather a familiar face that sparks interest. This phenomenon, commonly referred to as a "convenience crush," is taking over social media The term "convenience crush" encapsulates the idea of developing romantic feelings primarily due to proximity and repeated interactions

Why do we get convenience crush?

Experts believe that the root of convenience crushes lies in our brains' inclination towards comfort and familiarity. Siddharth S Kummar, a relationship coach, elaborates, "Whether it's in person or online, people often experience feelings of attraction based on easy access and repeated interactions. This is particularly common in environments like workplaces, schools, or neighborhoods."



Signs of a convenience crush

Frequent encounters in shared spaces

Regular and predictable interactions

A superficial connection lacking emotional depth

Feelings strongly tied to the current situation

A lack of focus on a long-term relationship or future

If you find yourself caught in the web of a convenience crush, consider these steps:

Acknowledge the situation: Understand that your feelings are primarily based on familiarity, not deep-rooted emotions.

Limit interactions: Reducing the frequency of your encounters can help diminish the intensity of your feelings.

Expand your social circle: Meeting new people can provide a refreshing perspective and distract you from the convenience crush.

Self-reflection: Explore the underlying reasons for developing the crush.

Seek support: Talking to friends, family, or a professional can offer guidance and emotional support.



- Inputs by Siddharth S Kummar