Producer-actor Dheeraj Kumar dies at 80 of acute pneumonia: Causes, early signs, prevention

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar, passed away earlier today, days after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, owing to acute respiratory distress. As per an India Today report, Dheeraj had been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and put on a ventilator, efforts which ultimately proved futile in saving him.

Known for his work across Punjabi films, Hindi films as well as television, one of his last public appearances was at the inauguration of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Dheeraj, 80 at the time of his passing, is survived by wife Zuby Kochar.

The actor's demise came as a result of complications stemming from acute pneumonia, which in some cases, can prove to be fatal.

A report by Mayo Clinic however, lists out the symptoms as well as when to alert a doctor so as to receive swift treatment.

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs of one or both lungs. These sacs can become filled with fluid or pus, leading to symptoms such as coughing with mucus or pus, fever, chills, and trouble breathing. Anything from bacteria, viruses, and fungi can trigger this diagnosis.

While pneumonia can very well be caught at an early, mild stage, if left unattended or unmedicated for too long, can very likely prove to be fatal. Adults over the age of 65 and infants and young children, particularly those with comparatively weaker immune systems and other pre-existing health conditions, are more susceptible to the illness.

A Healthline report lists the types of pneumonia as hospital-acquired pneumonia, community-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia and aspiration pneumonia. While the first three are self explanatory, the last, aspiration pneumonia, is the result of inhaling bacteria into the lungs via food, drink, or saliva.

What are the signs and symptoms of pneumonia?

The Healthline report lays out a comprehensive list of symptoms to keep an eye out for. Chest pain when you breathe or cough, confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older), phlegm producing cough, fatigue, fever, sweating and shaking chills, lower than normal body temperature (particularly in adults), nausea, vomiting or diarrhea and shortness of breath.

When to see a doctor?

The Mayo Clinic report asserts that difficulty breathing, chest pain, a persistent fever of 102F or higher or a persistent cough, especially with pus, is more than enough reason to go visit a doctor. This specifically applies to those with already weaker immune systems (naturally or because of certain medication) or even exposure like chemotherapy.

Coming back to Dheeraj, may he rest in peace.