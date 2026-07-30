Fasting this Sawan? Nutrition experts suggest healthy tips to avoid the weight gain trap

Have you ever finished a full day of "fasting" only to feel completely bloated, sluggish, and mysteriously heavier on the scale? Every year during the holy month of Shravan or Sawan, people switch from wheat and dals for sattvik ingredients, expecting a light, body-cleansing detox. Yet, between deep-fried sabudana vadas, crisp potato chips cooked in ghee, and sweet glasses of condensed-milk lassi, a spiritual reset can turn into a high-calorie feast if you're not careful. The result can be unexpected weight gain.

Eat mindfully, and avoid deep-fried snacks.

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"It is commonly seen that people tend to gain weight during sawan fasting. This is because many people consume calorie dense food items like fried potatoes, sabudana vadas, sweets, sugary drinks instead of regular meals and are less physically active," says nutritionist Lovely Singh, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

Fasting doesn't automatically mean you're eating fewer calories, explains Mumbai-based nutrition expert Neha Ranglani. "Many traditional fasting foods are rich in refined starches and fats, which can push calorie intake above normal. Sabudana, for example, is predominantly starch with very little protein or fiber, so it can spike blood sugar, increase hunger, and lead to overeating," she adds.

Tips to control weight gain

According to Neha Ranglani, the goal should not be just to fast, but to nourish your body. Here are a few tips and swaps to avoid gaining extra kilos:

Focus on portion control, even with fasting foods.

Choose baked, roasted, steamed, or air fried preparations instead of deep fried.

Include a source of protein at every meal to improve satiety.

Add healthy fats in moderation through nuts and seeds.

Stay hydrated because thirst is often mistaken for hunger.

Keep moving with light walks, yoga, or strength training to preserve muscle mass.

What to eat?

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{{^usCountry}} Nutritionist Lovely Singh suggests it is best to replace deep-fried snacks with roasted makhana, steamed samak rice, grilled or lightly sautéed paneer, cucumber, tomato and peanut salad, plain yogurt and fresh fruits like guava or apple. "These foods have more fibre, digest slowly, control blood sugar and keep you fuller longer than fried foods consumed during fasting." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutritionist Lovely Singh suggests it is best to replace deep-fried snacks with roasted makhana, steamed samak rice, grilled or lightly sautéed paneer, cucumber, tomato and peanut salad, plain yogurt and fresh fruits like guava or apple. "These foods have more fibre, digest slowly, control blood sugar and keep you fuller longer than fried foods consumed during fasting." {{/usCountry}}

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