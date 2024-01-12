close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Wellness / Five lifestyle changes to keep your thyroid at bay

Five lifestyle changes to keep your thyroid at bay

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 12, 2024 12:38 PM IST

To maintain thyroid balance in your body, ensure a healthy lifestyle. Here are some tips:

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important for maintaining thyroid balance, and implementing five simple improvements can lead to increased happiness and overall well-being. Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes And Endocrinology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, shares some tips:

Brisk walking helps maintaining a healthy thyroid level
Brisk walking helps maintaining a healthy thyroid level

Iodized salt: This is the mineral required for thyroid hormone synthesis, and should be used in moderation. Fruits and vegetables, which are high in antioxidants and vitamins, are also good for thyroid health.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Walk briskly: Slow walking for 30 minutes every day increase metabolism, enhance mood, and manage weight. Strengthen your muscles 2-3 times per week for a significant metabolic increase.

Avoid processed meals: They are abundant in harmful fats, sugars, and refined carbs, which impair thyroid function. To sustain energy levels, eat fresh, nutritious meals and minimise your intake of sugary drinks, sweets, and dessert.

Stress-reduction strategies: Practice such as meditation and yoga can benefit thyroid function. To keep your thyroid healthy, get 7-8 hours of excellent sleep every night, including a calming bedtime ritual.

Pay attention to your body: Monitor your body's reactions, energy levels, mood, weight, and other thyroid-related symptoms, and consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On