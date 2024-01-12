Five lifestyle changes to keep your thyroid at bay

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important for maintaining thyroid balance, and implementing five simple improvements can lead to increased happiness and overall well-being. Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes And Endocrinology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, shares some tips: Brisk walking helps maintaining a healthy thyroid level

Iodized salt: This is the mineral required for thyroid hormone synthesis, and should be used in moderation. Fruits and vegetables, which are high in antioxidants and vitamins, are also good for thyroid health.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Walk briskly: Slow walking for 30 minutes every day increase metabolism, enhance mood, and manage weight. Strengthen your muscles 2-3 times per week for a significant metabolic increase.

Avoid processed meals: They are abundant in harmful fats, sugars, and refined carbs, which impair thyroid function. To sustain energy levels, eat fresh, nutritious meals and minimise your intake of sugary drinks, sweets, and dessert.

Stress-reduction strategies: Practice such as meditation and yoga can benefit thyroid function. To keep your thyroid healthy, get 7-8 hours of excellent sleep every night, including a calming bedtime ritual.

Pay attention to your body: Monitor your body's reactions, energy levels, mood, weight, and other thyroid-related symptoms, and consult your doctor if you have any concerns.