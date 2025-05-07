Getting war anxiety? Here's what to do

In the early hours of May 7, India gave a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Operation Sindoor witnessed the armed forces joining hands to hit terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Amid the rising geopolitical tensions, there is an invisible crisis brewing — the deep impact of such coverage on the mental health and well-being of civilians. Everything you should know about and do if you are experiencing war anxiety

Across homes, social media feeds and family WhatsApp groups, whispers of a potential war began spiralling into collective panic. Hoarding of essentials, late-night doomscrolling, and compulsive news consumption surged. For many, this wasn’t just political tension — it was personal, emotional and physical. The looming fear of escalation gave rise to what mental health experts are calling war anxiety: a psychological state marked by dread, helplessness, and a hyperawareness of threat.

“Panic is obvious. What is important is how to deal with it,” says Rupa Chaubal, clinical psychologist and trauma therapist.

A support system

In uncertain times, it becomes even more crucial to have a strong support system in the form of family members, friends, and loved ones. “As a self-measure, it is important to speak to family members or loved ones for comfort,” suggests Chaubal. Take out the time to share your daily routine with them; it helps keep one feeling grounded by moving away from the war-like situation. She also suggests avoiding overly discussing the situation with other people, and the focus of the conversation should be reassurance that, at the end of the day, everyone is there for each other. “If one still feels overwhelmed, seeking professional help is the best way to go,” she adds.

Overconsumption of news: What does it do to you?

Though it is important to keep yourself informed through reliable news sources such as government-run agencies and trusted newspapers and media, overconsumption might just induce more anxiety. This might also prevent individuals from coming out of that anxious state or even reduce it temporarily.

“In a war-like situation, people’s realities shift dramatically, and the fear of what is going to happen next intensifies. This fear drives the compulsive urge to constantly seek updates through every available medium,” says Chaubal, adding, “However, not all information available to be consumed is accurate or reliable. Misinformation, fragmented updates, or content related to other countries’ crises—misinterpreted as relevant to one’s own context— can induce more distress. Such unchecked exposure on social media or the internet often keeps people in a prolonged state of hyperarousal, making it difficult to feel safe or calm.” In such a situation, a balance must be maintained between being informed and maintaining mental health standards.

Mindful eating

It is common to notice a disruption in eating habits when one is under tremendous psychological stress. Some people may find themselves reaching for comfort foods frequently, while others may lose their appetite altogether — it is a biological response to fear. But with small, consistent steps, we can gently guide ourselves back to balance.

Stick to structure: Try to maintain a basic meal schedule. This helps regulate blood sugar, which is closely tied to mood stability.

Plan light, balanced meals ahead: Keep meals simple and nourishing — soups, fruits, nuts, and grains. Prepping or planning in advance reduces decision fatigue and impulsive eating.

Hydration as an anchor: In some cases, the body confuses thirst with hunger or anxiety. Sipping warm water or herbal tea can calm both the gut and mind.

Mindfulness: Slow down during meals. Pay attention to texture, smell, and taste. This decreases the chance of overeating or completely skipping meals out of distraction or panic.

Inputs from Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare

Calming effects of exercise

4-4-4-4 method: This simple breathing technique — inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, and hold again for 4 — helps reset the nervous system, bringing racing thoughts under control. Apps like Calmspace, Black Lotus or Headspace can help with guided visuals-based meditations

Yoga and stretching: Yoga is incredibly effective in calming both the body and mind. Even 15–20 minutes of basic poses like child’s pose, downward dog, or legs up the wall can relieve physical tension and ease mental distress.

Short, regular walks: Movement helps metabolise stress hormones. A 10-minute walk, pacing mindfully with awareness of breath and body, can make a difference — even if it is indoors.

Centring yourself: These practices don’t need to be perfect. What matters is making space to pause, breathe, and feel safe in your own body again.

Inputs by Dr Anil Kumar, Psychiatrist, Paras Health, Gurugram

Revisit your hobbies

Leaning into comforting activities — whether through books, movies, art, or dance — is a healthy coping strategy during uncertain times. “These aren’t distractions in a negative sense; they are tools of emotional regulation and hope-building. Watching feel-good content or reading uplifting literature can shift your brain out of a fight-or-flight state and offer much-needed emotional breathing room. They provide reassurance that joy, kindness, and hope still exist, even when the outside world feels chaotic,” informs Dr Kumar.

A handy medicine cabinet

During such tumultuous situations, access to medical services may be limited or delayed. In such a scenario, it is a good idea to keep a basic stock of essential medicines at home. This is especially important if you have elderly family members, children, or anyone with chronic conditions. A stock of one month of regular medications and emergency medications is recommended.

Cardiovascular and BP issues: For patients with heart-related issues or high blood pressure, it is critical to keep a regular supply of prescribed medications such as Amlodipine, Telmisartan, Atenolol, or Losartan. Doses should be taken as directed by your doctor, and must not be skipped during emergencies.

Diabetes management: People with diabetes should stock up on their regular medications like Metformin, Glimepiride, or insulin if required. Glucose tablets or sugar packets should be kept handy to manage sudden drops in blood sugar levels.

Joint pain and body aches: Painkillers like Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, or Diclofenac gel are useful for managing joint pain, arthritis, or muscle aches. These medicines should be used with food and under prescribed dosage limits to avoid side effects.

Oral health issues: For dental pain or gum problems, Clove oil, Paracetamol, or Mouthwash with chlorhexidine can be stocked. A small dental emergency kit with cotton, painkillers, and antiseptic gel is also helpful.

Common cold and flu: Medicines such as Cetirizine or Allegra (for allergies), Paracetamol (for fever), cough syrups, steam inhalers, and saline nasal sprays can help relieve symptoms of cold and flu. Staying hydrated and resting is also crucial.

Additional basic medicines to keep: Antibiotic ointment for cuts and wounds, ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) for dehydration, antacids like Pantoprazole or Gelusil for acidity, Loperamide for loose motions, Antiseptic liquids like Dettol or Savlon, and thermometer, digital BP machine, and glucometer if needed can be kept in your medical kit.

Inputs from Kulvinder Singh Kochhar, medical superintendent, PSRI Hospital.

Overwhelmed? Reach out for help