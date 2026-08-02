As Monday marks the first Sawan Somwar during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan), which began in most parts of India on July 30, thousands will be observing a fast, trading everyday staples for traditional vrat meals. But while cutting out pulses, grains, and non-vegetarian foods honours tradition, it often leaves a nutritional gap with a drop in daily protein. However, instead of settling for energy crashes and muscle fatigue, you can maintain healthy protein levels during Sawan, say experts.

Why is protein important?

Add dairy items, nuts and seeds to your plate during Sawan fast.

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"It is important to consume protein as it makes it possible to preserve muscles and control hunger during fasting. Spreading your protein intake across meals, rather than eating it all at once, helps increase satiety and supports muscle health during fasting," says nutritionist Lovely Singh of Asian Hospital, Faridabad

Without enough protein, people tend to feel hungry sooner, lose muscle mass, and end up overeating starchy, calorie dense foods.

"The key is to include a protein source with every meal or snack instead of relying only on sabudana or potatoes. Pairing protein with fibre rich vegetables and healthy fats helps stabilise blood sugar, improves satiety, supports muscle preservation, and keeps energy levels steady throughout the fasting period," explains nutritionist Neha Ranglani.

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{{^usCountry}} According to experts, Sawan fasting can help you reset your health, but only if you focus on nourishment rather than simply avoiding certain foods. "Choose whole, minimally processed foods, prioritise protein and fibre, and remember that how you prepare your food is just as important as what you eat," adds Ranglani. What to eat? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to experts, Sawan fasting can help you reset your health, but only if you focus on nourishment rather than simply avoiding certain foods. "Choose whole, minimally processed foods, prioritise protein and fibre, and remember that how you prepare your food is just as important as what you eat," adds Ranglani. What to eat? {{/usCountry}}

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If you're following a traditional plant-based Sawan fast, here are some foods you can add to your diet:

* Dairy products like milk, curd, paneer, Greek yogurt, buttermilk

* Amaranth (rajgira), one of the most protein rich fasting grains

* Pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds

* Almonds and walnuts in moderation

* Unsweetened nut butters without added sugar

* A clean plant based protein powder made from fasting compliant ingredients, such as nutritional yeast or yeast derived protein, if it aligns with your fasting practices

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