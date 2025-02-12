Hug Day 2025: How a tight squeeze or a gentle embrace can impact your body and mind

Feeling ecstatic? Let’s hug! Sad? Let’s hug! Aren’t hugs the most power-packed bursts of magic that can release stress and instantly put you in a cheerful mood? Whether it’s your partner giving you a tight, cozy squeeze or a gentle side hug, hugs have the power to make everything feel better. Aren’t hugs the most power-packed bursts of magic that can release stress and instantly put you in a cheerful mood?

"Explaining this phenomenon, Dr Abhas Kumar, neurologist at RJN Apollo Spectra Hospital, tells us, “When we hug, our brain releases oxytocin (also known as the love hormone), and ‘feel-good’ chemicals such as dopamine, and serotonin. These hormones create a sense of happiness and trust. The skin has special sensors that tell the brain that we are safe.”

Hugs to fight the blues

Multiple studies have found that people who get more hugs are less likely to feel sad or depressed. According to Dr Kumar, hugging also reduces blood pressure, relaxes the muscles, relieves pain and even boosts immunity.

The deal with awkward hugs

Dr Jaya Sukul, psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals notes, “Physical touch is essential, but it’s important to recognise that some people may not be comfortable with hugs, especially those who didn’t experience physical affection during their childhood.”

Despite this, she adds that it remains “one of the most intimate ways to foster both romantic and non-romantic bonds.”

Goodbye hugs!

In October last year, Dunedin Airport in New Zealand made headlines when it limited hugs to three minutes in the airport’s drop-off zone. On the other hand, a hoarding at Heathrow Airport in London went viral when it stated, “Max hug time, unlimited. Fond farewells in Departures encouraged."

How long should you hug for?

A study by the University of Bristol examined how hugs of varying durations—one, five, and ten seconds—were perceived in terms of pleasure and control. The results showed that one-second hugs were consistently rated as the least enjoyable.