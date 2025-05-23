In flight skincare tips: Keep your skin happy 30,000 feet above

Flying might get you places, but it seriously messes with your face. Dry air, puffiness, random breakouts is not exactly the travel glow we signed up for. Pros spill all the secrets to survive long-haul flights(Photo: Adobe Stock)

So, we asked pros to spill all the secrets to survive long-haul flights and how to actually keep your skin happy at 30,000 feet.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj explains, “Due to low humidity, changes in cabin pressure, and shifts in humidity when landing, traveling can definitely lead to skin issues. On top of that, weather changes from city to city can stress your skin even more.”

And it’s not just your skin feeling sluggish. Long flights also restrict blood flow because of prolonged sitting, adding to that dreaded puffiness.

Skin specialist Dr Kiran Lohia agrees. “The air inside a plane has much lower oxygen levels and drastically reduced humidity, which means there’s very little moisture in the environment — making it extremely drying for your skin,” she says.

“The most common issues people experience are dryness, sensitivity, chapped lips, and dry hands. Breakouts and puffiness can also happen because of dehydration and cabin pressure changes.”

So how do you fight back? Dr. Lohia shares her non-negotiable mid-air skincare routine:

Before boarding, moisturise well and don’t be shy about it. She recommends using a sleeping mask loaded with hyaluronic acid or even slathering Vaseline jelly over your face, lips, elbows, knees, and hands.

“This not only locks in moisture but also prevents transepidermal water loss, keeping your skin protected and hydrated throughout the flight,” she says.

Bonus tips? Dr Bhardwaj shares, “Keep a hydrating mist on hand (think rose water, cucumber water, or an essential oil-infused spray) and try to skip heavy makeup if you’re going to be in the air for hours. And once you land, don’t forget to cleanse, hydrate again, and apply sunscreen — because your skin deserves a fresh start at your destination too.”