At 51, Malaika Arora is celebrated for her dedication to fitness. The actor unveiled her latest health fad on Insta: retinol juice. With countless morning juice options around, what makes this one special? Malaika Arora’s morning fix: All you need to know about retinol juice

What is retinol juice? What people popularly call retinol juice is just a mix of fruits and vegetables rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants, which the body later converts into vitamin A. “Ingredients like carrots, cucumber, spinach, oranges, apples, kale, or lemon provide antioxidants that protect the skin from damage, improve its natural glow, and support repair. They also strengthen immunity and maintain good vision,” notes Dr Anjana Kalia, ayurvedic expert and nutritionist.

Skin and gut benefits “They can support better bowel movement and gut health. So it indirectly supports skin and digestion, but the benefits are nutritional rather than medicinal,” says Shalini Bliss, head of Dietitian at PSRI Hospital.

Best time to sip “Drinking it in the morning also ensures better hydration and kick-starts digestion gently. For most adults, one glass a day, three to four times a week, is a beneficial routine,” Bliss adds.

Word of caution Experts advise consultation if you’re already on vitamin A supplements or dealing with medical conditions, especially liver-related ones. Children and pregnant women, too, need guidance before making it a habit.