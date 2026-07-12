Monsoon makeup: Why to avoid heavy makeup in humid weather

If monsoon humidity has you reaching for the heaviest waterproof makeup products in your vanity, experts say it may be time to rethink that strategy.

According to experts, prolonged occlusion combined with sweat, humidity and inadequate cleansing can trigger acne, folliculitis and dullness. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

While long-wear formulas promise smudge-proof coverage, they can also increase the likelihood of clogged pores and breakouts in humid conditions.

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“Products that are especially loaded with wax, heavy silicone and occlusive oils tend to trap sweat, sebum and dirt against the skin, making clogged pores and breakouts more likely,” says cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra, founder of Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic.

According to experts, prolonged occlusion combined with sweat, humidity and inadequate cleansing can trigger acne, folliculitis and dullness.

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, founder of Elska Clinics, adds that products with strong fragrances and high alcohol content can further irritate a skin barrier already stressed by the season.

What to avoid and what to use

Experts agree that when it comes to monsoon makeup, less is more. The focus should be on lightweight skincare and breathable makeup rather than heavy coverage.

Start with the basics: A gentle cleanser, a lightweight or gel-based moisturiser and sunscreen

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{{^usCountry}} Skip heavy, occlusive formulas: Products loaded with waxes, heavy silicones and oils can trap sweat and dirt on the skin. Instead, opt for lightweight, breathable bases such as BB creams, CC creams or skin tints {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skip heavy, occlusive formulas: Products loaded with waxes, heavy silicones and oils can trap sweat and dirt on the skin. Instead, opt for lightweight, breathable bases such as BB creams, CC creams or skin tints {{/usCountry}}

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Swap rich creams for gel moisturisers: Water-based, oil-free gel moisturisers provide hydration without leaving behind a greasy residue that can cause makeup to slide off

Choose lightweight sun protection: Fluid or gel-based sunscreens tend to feel more comfortable in humid weather and sit better under makeup than thicker formulas

Prime strategically: Those with oily skin can benefit from a mattifying primer on the T-zone, paired with a light, oil-free base

Go easy on layers: Excessive layering can lead to caking and product buildup. Choosing the right formula is often more effective than applying multiple products

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Focus on long-wear eye and lip products: Waterproof mascara and eyeliner can help prevent smudging, while lip stains and transfer-proof matte lip colours tend to perform better in humid weather

Set, don’t pile on: Use minimal powder only where necessary. A mattifying setting spray and blotting papers can help control shine without adding extra layers

Don’t skip cleansing: Dermats recommend a proper double cleanse before bed instead of relying solely on face wipes to ensure makeup and sunscreen don’t remain trapped on the skin. “Choosing the right formula for your skin type is far more important than using multiple products,” says Dr Malhotra.



(Written by Diya Agrawal)