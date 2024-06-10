Mumbaikars embrace the first rains on cycles and social media

The arrival of the Southwest monsoon in Mumbai on Sunday saw widespread rains and cooler weather hit the city (AFP For representation only)

The South-West monsoon has marched its way into Mumbai, much to everyone’s delight and relief. As the showers finally hit a parched city on Sunday, it made for a beautiful picture, with dark skies and thick clouds, a far cry from the scorching summer. City folks shared their feelings on social media and headed outdoors to embrace the weather.

Commuters, cyclists share happiness

Pankit Fariya of a Ghatkopar cyclist group says they have already embarked on a few rides: “Sunday se hi shuru hua thha. We went to Bandra Bandstand, Shivaji Park, Marine Drive and Gateway of India. It was so lovely to be outside - fresh breeze, moist earth and the smell of petrichor – making it just spellbinding. We also had to be careful as it was slippery in the first rains.”





Chetan Shah went on a 60-km ride from Juhu to Gateway of India and back with his group

Chetan Shah, founder of an IT company and an avid cyclist informs that he and his group went on a 60-km ride from Juhu to Gateway of India and back. “We had been eagerly waiting for the rains after riding in the heat for two months. We enjoyed getting wet and also stopped for filter coffee and selfies along the way.”

Madan Singh who commutes to his workplace at Vikhroli on a cycle says the feeling of riding outdoors was inexplicable

Madan Singh, cyclist from Ghodbunder Road, who commutes to his workplace at Vikhroli on a cycle, says, “That feeling of riding yesterday was just inexplicable; it was super to be outside! I’ve experienced all the seasons on the cycle, but I love the monsoons best of all.”

However, JP Shetty Thane-based cyclist also voices a concern felt by most: “The big issue we commuters face is the potholes on Jogeshwari Link Road (JVLR) which makes it scary to ride. I hope something is done about that,” says.

Several folks took to social media to share their feelings about the arrival of the monsoons(X)

‘City feels even more enchanting’

While the first showers also threw up reports of waterlogged roads and areas being flooded, many still expressed relief in the days of hot weather being over.





A social media user brought out the beauty of the rains hitting the city (X)





One social media user took to X to post: “Breezy, foggy Mumbai mornings have arrived, heralding the onset of the monsoon. And as we Mumbaikars commute to work, the misty air and gentle rain make our city feel even more enchanting, stirring dreams and memories with every step.”

Another shared how travelling at this time will be the downside (X)

Another expressed what most people generally feel: It’s raining in Mumbai and I am living for it until I have to travel in the rain. Then I will simply go back to being grumpy and complaining about how I hate this season.”

Some folks shared tips for office-goers and others, for the wet season (X)

A few folks also shared handy tips and checklists for the rainy season, such as taking a cover for the backpack and mobile phone and carrying extra clothes to work.