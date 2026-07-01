National Doctors' Day | ENT surgeon Jagdish Chaturvedi: Humour helps me create a connection with my patients

At 43, Bengaluru-based Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is an ENT surgeon and also a stand-up comic. A 2001 MBBS batch graduate, he has built a unique career balancing the operating theatre with the stand-up stage. Through his comedy, often inspired by everyday life and medicine, he has challenged the notion that doctors must be defined solely by their profession while continuing to practise as a surgeon. Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is an ENT surgeon and also a stand-up comic.

Q. What it mean/meant to be a doctor in your generation? Our generation is breaking away from the mindset that you have to do one thing for the rest of your life, even if it comes at the cost of everything else. We’ve realised that we’re human too, and sometimes we need to de-stress and pursue our passions. Humour creates a very human connection. If my patients feel they’ve connected with me through humour, they trust that I’m not there to cheat them.