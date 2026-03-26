New study claims social media platforms increase unhappiness among youngsters; experts share signs to look out for

A new global study has reignited the debate around social media and mental health, suggesting that excessive use of certain platforms may be actively contributing to unhappiness, especially among young people. New study claims social media platforms increase unhappiness among youngsters

The World Happiness Report 2026, released last week, highlights how algorithm-driven platforms like Instagram and TikTok are linked to poorer mental well-being compared to platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, which are designed to foster direct social connections.

Produced by the University of Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre in partnership with Gallup and the United Nations, the report draws on survey data from nearly 100,000 people across 140 countries. One of its most striking findings is the sharp decline in life satisfaction among those under 25. Spending more than seven hours a day on social media was strongly associated with lower well-being, with algorithm-led feeds, image-heavy content and influencer culture cited as key contributors.

In the latest rankings, India placed 116th out of 147 countries, showing a slight improvement from 118th in 2025 and 126th in 2024. Despite the upward movement, the country continues to lag behind neighbours like Nepal (99th) and Pakistan (104th).

To better understand the ground reality, we spoke to psychiatrists and physicians, many of whom echoed concerns about unregulated social media consumption and its impact on emotional well-being.

Effect of social media on youngsters This concern is not just theoretical. Over the past year, India has seen a disturbing rise in suicides linked to social media pressures. In April 2025, 21-year-old Pratik Patel from Surat died by suicide, with his family stating that he had been battling prolonged depression linked to a lack of growth in his social media following. In another case, influencer and cosmetics founder Misha Agrawal died by suicide days before her 25th birthday in April, 2025. Her family revealed she grew increasingly distressed after losing followers, tying her self-worth closely to her online presence despite her academic achievements.

Dr Paramjeet Singh, Consultant Psychiatrist at PSRI Hospital, agrees that excessive social media use can gradually impact a young person’s emotional well-being. “Constant exposure to curated and often unrealistic content can lead to comparison. This makes individuals feel inadequate about their own lives. The pressure to gain likes, comments, and validation can increase anxiety and lower self-esteem. Over time, this may also contribute to feelings of loneliness and even depression, especially when online interactions replace real-life connections. Furthermore, addictive patterns in brain can be simulated by the click and reward loop, making other real life activities less rewarding or less appealing or less engaging. Similarly, neurobehavioural skills like patience, attention, focus, etc can also be lowered by constant usage of social media.”

Experts also warn of the physical toll. Dr Prateek Kumar, General Physician at Maccure Hospital, explains, “Prolonged use of social media can quietly affect the physical health of young people in several ways. One of the most common issues is poor sleep. Scrolling late at night delays bedtime, and the blue light from screens interferes with the body’s natural sleep cycle, making it harder to fall asleep and stay rested. Over time, this leads to fatigue, reduced concentration, and low energy during the day. Eye health is also impacted, with many young users experiencing dryness, irritation, headaches, and blurred vision due to continuous screen exposure without breaks. Beyond sleep and eye strain, a sedentary lifestyle becomes a concern. Long hours spent on phones often replace physical activity, which can contribute to weight gain, poor posture, and even early muscle or neck pain. These habits, if continued, may affect long-term health.”

Warning signs for young kids Dr Paramjeet Singh also highlights early warning signs that should not be ignored. “Early warning signs that parents and individuals should watch for include noticeable mood swings, irritability, and withdrawal from family or friends. A sudden loss of interest in studies, hobbies, or outdoor activities can also be a red flag. Many young people may become overly attached to their phones, feeling restless or upset when they are unable to access social media. Other signs include low confidence, increased sensitivity about appearance, and emotional distress after being online. Feeling lost or ill at ease if the digital device is not available. Missing school, social engagement or play to be on screen. Using social media late at night or first thing in the morning. Getting restless if the device or use is not available, like when the internet is down.”

How to build healthier digital habits While the concerns are real, experts say there are practical ways to manage the impact. Spiritual wellness leader Sailendra S Raane, Founder of Mahati Wellness says, “Most people today consume half information and build complete perceptions from it. On top of that, social media runs on strong narration, carefully edited stories that shape how we think reality looks. But what’s shown on screen is often far from the truth. This constant exposure to curated lives is one reason young people feel less happy, more anxious, and disconnected.

Instead of blindly avoiding social media, start by becoming aware of what you consume. Ask yourself: Is this low-frequency content or something that adds value? Is this helping my growth or just filling time? How do I feel after watching this? Once this awareness builds, take simple steps—set time limits, turn off unnecessary notifications, and avoid using your phone right after waking up or before sleep. Replace scrolling with activities like exercise, knowledge or skill formats. When your consumption becomes intentional, reducing screen time feels natural, not forced.”

For younger users, Clinical Psychologist Deepali Batra of PALS, Delhi adds, “Parents should build healthier digital habits for their kids. Unfollow accounts that trigger comparison or anxiety and instead follow those that inspire learning, creativity, or joy. Build tech-free rituals by keeping meals, mornings, and bedtimes phone-free to restore calm, and model balance—especially for children—by showing that unplugging is normal. Replace passive scrolling with active creation through journaling, art, sports, or hobbies that strengthen identity offline. Even micro detoxes, like 30 minutes of intentional disconnection daily, can help reset the mind, while engaging more in the physical world through simple practices such as stretching, deep breathing, or stepping outside can ground us in life beyond the screen.”

In a hyper-connected world, balance—not complete withdrawal—may be the key to protecting mental well-being.