On Thyroid Awareness Month, here's a guide to reducing the risks and recognising symptoms

The month of January is all about creating awareness about thyroid conditions. With around 13% of Indians over the age of 60 and 5% under 19 years, as of 2021, being diagnosed with some thyroid-related disorder, it is a serious issue in the country that needs to be addressed. In November last year, actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he has been dealing with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that affects this butterfly-shaped gland. Like him, other celebrities such as model Gigi Hadid, actor Sofia Vergara and more have also opened up about battling this disorder. The thyroid is a gland that’s located in the front of the neck below the larynx (Adobe stock)

The thyroid is a gland that’s located in the front of the neck below the larynx (aka voice box). It produces hormones that regulate metabolism, heart rate, and other bodily functions. As a result, disorders involving abnormalities of the Thyroid hormones have a widespread impact on health. The two hormones are triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4).

There are two main types of thyroid disorders: hyper and hypothyroid.

Hypothyroidism is the underactive Thyroid gland, which is caused due to Autoimmune Thyroid disease (Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis), surgery of Thyroid gland, radiation exposure, certain drugs, Iodine Deficiency, etc. Dr Sweta Budyal, Consultant – Diabetology & Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, says, “The symptoms can include weight gain, fatigue, hair fall, brittle nails, swelling, lethargy, depression, menstrual irregularity, decreased libido, infertility, increase in blood cholesterol, and slowing of heart rate.”

Model Gigi Hadid has Hashimoto's, a type of thyroid disease(instagram)

Hyperthyroidism is caused by an overactive Thyroid gland leading and caused by Grave’s disease, Toxic Adenoma, Toxic Multinodular Goiter, Thyroiditis, and even certain medications, explains Dr Budyal. The symptoms are unexplained weight loss, excessive sweating, palpitations, tremors, shortness of breath, hair loss, irregular periods, infertility, and anxiety.

Thyroid in pregnant women

The National Family Health Survey IV taken in 2022 also reported an increase of 2.9% in thyroid cases between 2019-2021. They found that it is more prevalent by nearly 2% in females and it increases with age.

Observational and small-set studies have shown there is a link between women and hypo or hyperthyroidism. Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Associate Clinical Director and Head of Unit 2 – Obstetrics & Gynaecology Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, says, “Untreated hypothyroidism can lead to risks, including preterm birth, low birth weight of the baby, preeclampsia, or developmental problems for the child.” She also adds that Hyperthyroidism can “increase the risk of miscarriage or heart failure in severe cases”. This is because the unborn child depends on the mother's thyroid hormones during the first trimester for brain development.

Actor Arjun Kapoor revealed he's been dealing with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder (instagram)

A study found that you thyroid can control behaviour

According to a study published in Cell Journal in 2024, the thyroid hormone most likely controls behaviour. Reportedly, low levels of this hormone can lead to depressive states marked by a lesser desire to go about exploring as seen in the test mice. Individuals with hypo- or hyperthyroidism tend to face psychiatric symptoms, including depression or mania.

Here are 5 ways to keep hypo- and hyper thyroidism under control

Medication Adherence: Taking thyroid medication as prescribed by your doctor is crucial to manage thyroid hormone levels. For hypothyroidism, levothyroxine (T4) is commonly prescribed, while hyperthyroidism may require anti-thyroid medications or radioactive iodine.

Dietary Changes: Eating a balanced diet that includes foods rich in iodine, selenium, and zinc can help support thyroid function. Avoiding foods that can trigger thyroid problems, such as soy and cruciferous vegetables, may also be beneficial.

Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity can help improve thyroid function and overall health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day.

Stress Management: Chronic stress can exacerbate thyroid problems. Practicing stress-reducing techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can help manage stress levels.

Regular Health Check-Ups: Regular health check-ups with your doctor can help monitor thyroid hormone levels and adjust treatment plans as needed.

Foods to add to your diet if you are suffering from a Thyroid disease:

For Hypothyroidism:

Iodine-Rich Foods: Iodized salt, seaweed, and dairy products can help support thyroid function.

Selenium-Rich Foods: Brazil nuts, fish, and turkey can help protect the thyroid gland from damage.

Zinc-Rich Foods: Oysters, beef, and chicken can help support immune function and thyroid health.

Omega-3 Rich Foods: Fatty fish, flaxseeds, and chia seeds can help reduce inflammation and support thyroid function.

Tyrosine-Rich Foods: Lean meats, fish, and eggs can help support thyroid hormone production.

For Hyperthyroidism: