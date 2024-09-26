Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control: What safe alternatives can you turn to?

There are a few staple names one turns to when the usual, inescapable bouts of cough, cold and fever come knocking at the door. It is after all temperature change season, and random onsets of flu and fever are more common than not. Having weathered the same for years, your medicine box is bound to have the usual bunch of strips which tend to these symptoms like clockwork. In this regard, Paracetamol for fever, has been a no-brainer option for decades and across generations. Paracetamol fails CDSCO's quality control: What's next?(Photo: Shutterstock)

If you're a Paracetamol loyalist then, it looks like you're going to have to consider a little switcheroo. The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has labelled Paracetamol, alongside 52 other drugs as 'NSQ', which refers to 'not of standard quality'. NSQ alerts are circulated after random quality check tests administered by state drug officers. The alerts not only carried the list of drugs slapped with the NSQ label, but also a list of responses from their manufacturers. Though one manufacturer in particular referred to the batch being subjected to inspection as potentially carrying spurious drugs, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

So if not Paracetamol then what? Broth, ginger and turmeric to the rescue

Dr. Minesh Mehta, Consultant Intensive and Critical Care Specialist at Ahmedabad's Shalby Hospital signs off on Ibuprofen, Meprocin, Meftal, Diclofenac and Nimesulide as alternatives.

Dr. Vibhu Kawatra, Pediatric Pulmonologist and Allergy Specialist at Delhi's Rainbow Hospital also lists out a few natural remedies you can add to your sick day routines, to speed up the recovery process. He shares, "Drinking plenty of fluids, like water, herbal teas, and clear broths, helps keep the body hydrated and can aid in cooling. Drinking ginger or peppermint tea too may help soothe discomfort and promote sweating, which can aid in cooling the body". A few more approaches suggested by Dr. Kawatra include willow bark which may help alleviate pain and reduce fever as well as turmeric which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

He concludes, "Applying a cool, damp cloth to the forehead, wrists, or neck can provide relief and help lower body temperature. Taking a lukewarm bath can help bring down a fever gently. Avoid taking cold baths as they can cause shivering and raise body temperature. Also ensure adequate rest which will help the body fight off infections, which often tends to be the underlying cause of fever".

Special mention: Also beware of…

It is worth mentioning that besides Paracetamol, drugs like vitamin C and D3 tablets, Shelcal, vitamin B complex, vitamin C softgels, Pan-D, Glimepiride and Telmisartan, have also made the NSQ alert list.

We strongly suggest personally consulting with a medical practitioner before making any changes to your medications. Stay safe!