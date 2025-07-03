Reverse catfishing is the new dating trend among youngsters

In the age of filtered photos and feeds, where standing out is often the goal, a quiet dating trend is making waves: reverse catfishing. Reverse catfishing is all about underplaying your appeal(Photo: Shutterstock)

Unlike traditional catfishing, where people deceive others by appearing more attractive or successful online, reverse catfishing is all about underplaying your appeal. From dressing down in profile pictures to skipping luxury mentions and flaunting a basic bio, it’s the art of “playing it low-key” on purpose.

"Reverse catfishing is still very new," says Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of dating app QuackQuack. "We think it's a love letter to emotional intelligence. Who, other than an emotionally sorted and extremely secure person, would dare to play it down on purpose? It shows that young daters are more interested in finding the right match than impressing the wrong one."

This understated approach is reportedly gaining traction among millennials and Gen Z, especially those who’ve grown disillusioned by the swipe-left culture that often rewards only surface-level charm.

For some, reverse catfishing is a form of digital detox from the pressure of being ‘Insta-perfect’. For others, it’s a litmus test for genuine interest.

But the concept isn’t exactly new.

Pratik Jain, a dating coach based in India, points out that “people from high-status backgrounds — athletes, heirs, or those from influential families — have long downplayed their wealth or looks to attract partners who see them for who they are.”

He adds that while this move can be sincere, it can also straddle a manipulative line. “Imagine showing up to a date looking far better than your photos. It can create an instant dopamine hit and heighten attraction artificially.”

So, is reverse catfishing romantic or a calculated move?

As per the experts, it depends. On one hand, it signals emotional maturity and self-assurance — traits many daters now value more than six-pack abs or luxury cars. On the other, it can backfire if the disparity between online and offline personas feels jarring or dishonest.