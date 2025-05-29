Rujuta Diwekar's new book, The Commonsense Diet unveiled in New Delhi

Rujuta Diwekar's The Commonsense Diet, unveiled in New Delhi, focuses on simplifying diet choices.
They say food is the way to anyone’s heart. But what happens when you restrict yourself to a strict diet? Author-nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s latest book, The Commonsense Diet — launched at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi on Tuesday — explores exactly that: how to stop overthinking and start eating.
The evening saw a light-hearted conversation between the author, former education minister Smriti Irani and content creators Paayal Jain and Tena Jaiin. Reflecting on the idea behind her book, Rujuta said, “One thing I wrote about, but later removed, is the way people often wonder, ‘What does this person must eat to have such a glow?’ But it is never really about someone’s diet — it is their work and drive that gives them that glow brightness.”
Among those present at the do were businessman Suhel Seth and model Lakshmi Menon.