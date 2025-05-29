Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rujuta Diwekar's new book, The Commonsense Diet unveiled in New Delhi

ByAkshita Prakash
May 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Rujuta Diwekar's The Commonsense Diet, unveiled in New Delhi, focuses on simplifying diet choices.

They say food is the way to anyone’s heart. But what happens when you restrict yourself to a strict diet? Author-nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s latest book, The Commonsense Diet — launched at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi on Tuesday — explores exactly that: how to stop overthinking and start eating.

Rujuta Diwekar and Smriti Irani
Rujuta Diwekar and Smriti Irani

The evening saw a light-hearted conversation between the author, former education minister Smriti Irani and content creators Paayal Jain and Tena Jaiin. Reflecting on the idea behind her book, Rujuta said, “One thing I wrote about, but later removed, is the way people often wonder, ‘What does this person must eat to have such a glow?’ But it is never really about someone’s diet — it is their work and drive that gives them that glow brightness.”

Among those present at the do were businessman Suhel Seth and model Lakshmi Menon.

News / HTCity / Wellness / Rujuta Diwekar's new book, The Commonsense Diet unveiled in New Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On