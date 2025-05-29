Rujuta Diwekar's new book, The Commonsense Diet unveiled in New Delhi

They say food is the way to anyone’s heart. But what happens when you restrict yourself to a strict diet? Author-nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s latest book, The Commonsense Diet — launched at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi on Tuesday — explores exactly that: how to stop overthinking and start eating. Rujuta Diwekar and Smriti Irani

The evening saw a light-hearted conversation between the author, former education minister Smriti Irani and content creators Paayal Jain and Tena Jaiin. Reflecting on the idea behind her book, Rujuta said, “One thing I wrote about, but later removed, is the way people often wonder, ‘What does this person must eat to have such a glow?’ But it is never really about someone’s diet — it is their work and drive that gives them that glow brightness.”

Among those present at the do were businessman Suhel Seth and model Lakshmi Menon.