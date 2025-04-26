Scream therapy: Why is Gen Z yelling into their pillows

Stress, rage, anxiety, heartbreak — some emotions hit so hard, they leave you with a lump in your throat and nowhere to put the overwhelm. Enter: the primal scream. Not in public (we’re not trying to go viral that way), but in the safety of your bedroom, face buried into a pillow. Scream therapy may sound dramatic, but it’s gaining traction online, and even some mental health experts are backing it. Gen Z is yelling into their pillows

Wait, why are people screaming into pillows?

Screaming into your pillow isn’t exactly a groundbreaking concept, but it’s having a serious moment on social media right now. The reason? It’s a raw, no-judgment outlet for big emotions in a world where we’re often told to “calm down” or “be positive”. Whether you’re dealing with work stress, relationship drama, or just life piling up, letting it out through a muffled scream can feel weirdly cathartic.

Yes, even brands are catching on. There are now specially designed “scream pillows” like The Shoutlet, Yell Pillow, Jolly & Goode and the Scream Catcher Pillow, ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000. These pillows are made with sound-dampening material so your neighbours (or roommates) don’t have to be part of your emotional release.

Does it actually help?

According to Dr Preeti Singh, a psychologist at Paras Health, Gurugram, it does — at least in the short term. “It provides a physical outlet for emotional intensity. When we’re overwhelmed by stress, anger, or frustration, the act of screaming can help release built-up energy in a way that feels cathartic,” she says.

Physiologically, it can activate your body’s stress response and then help it reset, leaving you feeling lighter — if only for a while.

So is it just a quick fix?

Pretty much. Screaming into a pillow is more of a “first aid” strategy, not a cure-all. “It may lead to a temporary drop in stress hormones like cortisol, and help reduce emotional and physical tension,” Dr Singh explains. But for lasting emotional regulation, she recommends pairing it with sustainable practices like mindfulness, deep breathing or grounding techniques.

What if it becomes a go-to every day?

Scream therapy isn’t a red flag — it’s a release. Just make sure it’s part of a bigger emotional care plan, not the entire plan. Dr Aarushi Dewan, consultant, clinical psychology at Aakash Healthcare, suggests: