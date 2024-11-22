Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Show up, glow up, save up: Amazon's The Beauty Sale is back from 23-25th November

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 05:56 PM IST

Known as one of the most sought-after beauty shopping events, Amazon’s The Beauty Sale caters to everyone—from skincare lovers to makeup aficionados

Mark your calendars, beauty enthusiasts! The fifth edition of Amazon's The Beauty Sale is back, from November 23rd to November 25th, presented by L'Oréal Professionnel. This much-awaited shopping event promises up to 70% off on top beauty brands like CeraVe, Maybelline, L'Oreal Paris, CosRx, Lakmé, and Nudestix. Prepare for an unbeatable shopping experience with curated selections, trending ingredients, and exciting new launches.

The fifth edition of Amazon's The Beauty Sale is back, from November 23rd to November 25th, presented by L'Oréal Professionnel.
The fifth edition of Amazon's The Beauty Sale is back, from November 23rd to November 25th, presented by L'Oréal Professionnel.

Known as one of the most sought-after beauty shopping events, Amazon’s The Beauty Sale caters to everyone—from skincare lovers to makeup aficionados. Whether you’re hunting for daily essentials or luxury splurges, Amazon Beauty offers a curated range of makeup, skincare, haircare, premium beauty products, and gift sets to meet your needs.

Try before you buy with Virtual Try-On

Customers can also try out Amazon’s Virtual Try-On to test makeup products before they buy. For skincare enthusiasts, Amazon’s Skincare Analyzer will suggest perfect product recommendations personalized for your skin’s needs.

Nourish your skin this winter with these must-have products

As the cold creeps in, your skin deserves extra love. Stock up on Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash to keep breakouts at bay while gently exfoliating, and pair it with the Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Face Serum for a radiant, even-toned complexion. For sensitive skin, the trusted Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ensures hydration and care.

Elevate your routine with premium products like the L'Occitane Immortelle Reset Serum, which hydrates and fights signs of aging, or the iconic LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask, a must-have for overnight hydration. Looking for the perfect gift? The Forest Essentials Gift Set for Him is a thoughtful pick for the festive season.

Upgrade your makeup routine with these essential picks

Enhance your makeup game with SUGAR Cosmetics Base of Glory Pore Minimizing Primer for a flawless base and the versatile RENEE Fab 5 5-in-1 Lipstick, perfect for day-to-night transformations. Finish off with a glowing touch using the Swiss Beauty Mini Baked Blusher and Highlighter Palette, an essential for that winter-ready radiance.

Professional hair care at home

Bring salon-quality hair care home with L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo, designed to strengthen and repair, or the Schwarzkopf Bonacure Vegan Apricot Keratin for silky, smooth strands.

With these great deals, Amazon's The Beauty Sale that runs from 23rd to 25th November is your ultimate destination for all things beauty. From skincare to makeup, it’s time to elevate your routine, enjoy luxurious finds, and make every day a little more beautiful—without breaking the bank.

partnered content*

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On