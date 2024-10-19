Taylor Swift's favourite game, Pickleball is picking up in India: Here's what experts have to say

There is a new game on the court - Pickleball, and it is on almost everyone’s mind. With a combination of element from of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, the rise of this paddle game is evident with celebrities also backswinging their way to fitness. With this game being so well-liked, actor Ben Stiller announced that he will produce a comedy film, The Dink, based on the game. Former Tennis champion Andy Roddick will also make his Hollywood debut in the Pickleball film. For her new song Fortnight, Taylor Swift shared a glimpse into the past "fortnight" of her life, where the singer is seen on the court, pickleball racket in hand. Actor Jamie Foxx is known to throw pickleball-themed parties at his Los Angeles estate, with cardio classes, swimming, taco truck and even a DJ. Pickleball is the next big game in India(unsplash)

The game has grown to 13.6 million players in the United States in 2023, according to the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report. Celebs like Michelle Pfeiffer, Kelly Rowland, and Selena Gomez, along with actors Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, with his wife Amal Clooney also enjoy the game.

Pickleball is finding fans in the international arena, but India is not far behind. Tennis star Andre Agassi also visited India last month to promote pickleball. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has her own pickleball team and Vijay Deverakonda is not shy about posting about his progress, this game has earned a stamp of approval from Indian celebs, too.

But what makes this game such a craze among people, both young and old? As Mumbai is set to host the World Pickleball Championship in India, for the first time in November, Gaurav Natekar, founder and CEO, of the World Pickle Ball League (WPBL), says, “The rise of pickleball is due to three things - it’s easy to play, and it is age and gender agnostic. The third thing is that it requires very little space, and therefore, the cost is low. That's why it's proving to be so popular among everyone. I think it's going to be one of the games basically that will continue its trajectory in the years to come.”

The Global Pickleball Market size is expected to be worth around USD 4.4 Billion by 2033, Arvind Prabhoo, chairman, of All India Pickle Ball Association, says, “India has over 1,000 pickleball courts, with hubs in major cities places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Hyderabad. This is just the start. We’re working to expand across the country so that anyone can find a court nearby. We want pickleball to be accessible as it is fun, whether you’re 5 or 70.”

Natekar, who is a double Asian Games Gold Medalist and Arjuna Awardee in Tennis, says, “Pickleball is growing fast in India, thanks to its easy-to-learn nature and exciting gameplay. It’s a sport that’s attracting people from all walks of life — whether they’re into sports, fitness, or just looking for a fun way to stay active.”

With a target of 1 million players in the next five years across India, Prabhoo shares that the association is trying to bring the game to schools, colleges, and local communities by offering training camps and workshops. “Our dream is to see pickleball in the Olympics. We’re building the foundation by expanding courts, growing the player base, and hosting tournaments,” he explains.

Professional players get talking…

Vrushali Thakare, 26, professional player from Pune

I played badminton professionally for five years, and in 2017, my coach introduced me to Pickleball. He suggested I give it a try and see if I enjoyed it. As it turns out, I loved the sport and decided to pursue it professionally. I have been playing the game for around seven years now. Since I am so passionate about the game, I also run a pickleball academy in Pune. The best thing about Pickleball is that everyone can easily adapt to this sport. It is easy to play and good for your overall fitness as well. AS i rank No.1 in Mixed Doubles and No,2 in the Women’s Doubles, I practise for around three hours a day and four days in a week.

Vanshik Kapadia, 19, professional player from Mumbai

I used to play tennis professionally, then my dad introduced me to this beautiful sport called Pickleball. There’s been no looking back for me since then. I've been playing since 2018 and I love the intensity of pickleball and the competitiveness the games possess is quite unique. I practise for around 6 to 7 hours a day. I am ranked No.1 in Men’s Double in Asia and No.2 in Mixed Doubles.

Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma, 22, professional pickleball player from Jharkhand

I used to play cricket, and at the ground where I played, I noticed a few people playing pickleball. This was about 6 to 7 years ago. Curious, I asked about the game, and they invited me to join them. They taught me how to play and gave me the opportunity to practice. At that time, pickleball wasn’t popular in my area. I started playing a few tournaments, got hooked, and as I improved, the people around me began to support me. Pickleball has become more than just a game for me—it’s my life. It’s my profession and has even become a source of income. I train for about 5 to 6 hours a day and practice on the court for 2 to 3 hours.

Amateur players share their excitement…

I was looking for a sport that I could play with my wife and I wanted to learn new things as I turned 40. Pickleball started picking up in my area and, while I wasn’t sure if I’d like it, I fell in love with the game. I also convinced my wife to join me and we found a new activity together. I’ve been playing since April 2024 and am completely hooked. I play at least twice a week. I was even playing twice a day, but I’m not 21 anymore (laughs). It’s a sport where one can stand and play without burning too many calories but I make sure that I’m very physical at it and burn anywhere between 600 to 1000 calories per session on pickleball. I’ve completely stopped all other forms of cardio. The game keeps my mind sharp as you have to be lightning-quick and I’m like a kid all over again, waiting to go out and play.

I heard about Pickleball in 2016 from my then Badminton coach, who had learnt it in the USA and introduced us to it. I’ve been a sportsperson all my life, playing badminton at the state level and throwball at the national level. So learning a new sport was an easy choice for me. In 2016, I did play pickleball for almost 5 to 6 months, but it didn’t last long. Last year, I got back into the game and I love that this sport has a low entry barrier. People above the age of 30 are getting into sports. I absolutely love the fact that it is encouraging more women to get into sports. I think this is a huge win.

I heard about pickle ball through a friend 5-6 months ago, but never really paid attention to the sport until my brother started playing with his friends. Every time he used to come back home after playing he mentioned what a fun game it is. He explained the game was a mix of tennis and table tennis, which left me confused. But it got me excited to try it out. It is like your full body workout in an hour and the best part, you don’t even realise you're working out. Pickleball has built a great community as there are multiple WhatsApp groups sorted by location for games and regular updates about the sport.

I got exposed to Pickleball via social media where I saw several people post and talk about the game. It was a new trending sport and I wanted to try it. The game seemed like it was easy to learn and I was looking for something where I could get some exercise in, too. Now, I have been playing for almost a year. The game did surprise me actually. It requires more stamina and skill than it seems. It would explain why even though this sport was meant for seniors, it has become such a popular sport amongst the youth too.

Our society has a pickleball court, so my husband and I have been playing the sport before it even became famous. We have been playing for around 2 years and really enjoy it. Previously, I wasn’t aware of this sport at all. I also didn’t realise how much fun it would be playing pickleball and what a great workout it can be.

I heard about pickleball in the news and how it is replacing golf as the next “business sport”, which caught my attention. I signed up for the game when one of my friends asked me to join their weekend game. I have been playing for over a month now and realised the game is super beginner-friendly. I am also very surprised to see how many new people are getting introduced to the sport, with more than half of our weekend games involving newcomers.