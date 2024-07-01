Viral glitter shampoo: Is it safe for your hair?

Social media is abuzz with a new hair trend — glitter shampoo. Scrolling through the hashtag #haircare, you’ve probably seen the eye-catching trend of shimmering, sparkly hair. But before you grab the craft glitter to jazz up your next wash, here’s a closer look at the potential damage it poses to your scalp and the environment. Biodegradable glitter is an ecofriendly option, as it is made from materials like plant cellulose. It is a safer option that washes out after some time. However, he cautions that eco-friendly glitter can still irritate the scalp.

SHIMMERY STRANDS OR MICROPLASTIC MENACE?

Videos across TikTok and Instagram show users mixing colourful craft glitter with clear shampoo for a dazzling mane. Beauty influencer Tessa Peay’s take on the trend, for instance, has around 32 million views.

While the results are undeniably striking, dermatologists are concerned about glitter’s effect on your hair. Dermatologist Dr Amit Vij, says, “Those sparkly strands might come at a cost. Most glitter is made of plastic microplastics that can leach harmful heavy metals and can damage your hair, giving it a gritty, dry texture.”

Glitter typically lasts in hair for one-three days depending on the material and hair texture. Dr BL Jangid, a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, has an alternative for those who want to add serious shine to their hair: “Biodegradable glitter is an ecofriendly option, as it is made from materials like plant cellulose. It is a safer option that washes out after some time.” However, he cautions that eco-friendly glitter can still irritate the scalp.

SHORT-TERM SPARKLE BUT LONG-TERM RISKS

Despite the allure of sparkly locks, Vij warns against long-term use. “The glitter in products like gels or sprays can melt or break down in the hair, especially when it is left over or exposed to heat.”

If you still want a shimmery effect, consider temporary hair colours or natural products made with coloured rice and oatmeal. Before reaching for glitter, opt for light reflecting products that contain mica for a natural shine.

Still have your heart set on the glitter? Test it on a small section of your hair for a short duration and wash it out immediately. Remember to maintain a regular hair care routine to prevent any dryness or damage.