World Suicide Prevention Day: Breaking the silence around mental health can save lives

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people around the world are affected by the tragedy of suicide and grief of losing our loved ones to this. Yet, the stigma surrounding open conversations about mental health and suicide remains strong in society. Struggles with mental health are the starting point of this tragedy and not addressing them early on, can lead to irreversible damage. On World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), discussions surrounding this issue must take place head-on and learn how to provide support to those in crisis and break the silence that surrounds suicide. On Wolrd Suicide Prevention Day, we break the stigma around mental health issues.(Photo: Shutterstock (For Representational Purpose Only))

Each one of us plays an important role in saving precious lives from being taken. Sometimes, even talking to someone who needs a shoulder to rely on can go a long way. Learning how to address someone fighting an internal is essential especially if they are close to you. “When one person decides to open up about the challenges they are facing, it gives confidence to other people also to share their struggles. Secondly, it allows a feeling of belonging and caring and the person who's struggling does not feel alone or isolated and this allows them to feel like they are part of a community,” shares Dr Sneha Sharma, a psychiatrist and co-founder of Anvaya Healthcare.

The stigma around mental health breaks when discussions related to the topic happen in everyday life. Then, it becomes easier for people to reach out to others to seek help when needed. This ensures that there is an early diagnosis of the illness, making the overall outcome also better. Expressing oneself is the first step toward acknowledging a problem that you may be facing in your life. Creative expressions such as painting, journaling or music can help an individual to feel and experience their emotions in different ways and understand them better. For someone who is struggling with mental issues, having a way to channel their stress, helps them derive pleasure in their everyday life. “Having interests and hobbies, especially around creating something meaningful gives people a boost in their self-esteem, makes them feel important and feel connected with others. These creative expressions help them convey their deepest thoughts and emotions and also build a community of people who might share the same pain and struggles,” added Dr Sneha.

It is important to approach people who are struggling with mental health issues with empathy and understanding. Listening without judgment, encouraging them to seek professional help, and being supportive in their treatment process can make a significant difference. “Creating a safe environment where they can express themselves and validate their feelings can help them feel less alone. Promoting awareness and education about mental health can also aid in reducing stigma and fostering a more supportive community,” says Dr Aarushi Dewan, clinical psychologist and founder of Coping Keys.

Using relaxation techniques, mental health awareness topics and discussions on the internet, reliable websites that come from scientific bodies or established institutions like ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), or psychiatric guidelines which are scientifically proven can help individuals suffering in the smallest ways. Connecting to your culture or things that make you feel a sense of belonging can be a start to understanding mental health issues and working your way towards better health.