Yashasvi Jaiswal named in 2025 TIME100 Next with Lamine Yamal and Jonathan Bailey: ‘No dream is too big to be chased…’

The full list, along with related tributes, will appears in the October 13 issue of TIME magazine. Alongside Yashasvi, international names on the list include Jonathan Bailey , Monica Barbaro , and Lamine Yamal , while Indian names include Kartik Kumra , Lalit Keshre, and Shantanu Agarwal, who are also recognised for their influence and vision in their respective fields.

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named to the 2025 TIME100 Next list, a distinction that recognises 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future across fields like business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, and activism. An expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, TIME100 Next celebrates young leaders who are making waves with their vision, dedication, and impact.

Yashasvi, who has already made headlines with his performances for India in limited-overs cricket, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. “I am honoured to be recognized in the 2025 TIME100 Next list. It reminds me how far I’ve come and how much further I want to go. I want young dreamers to know that no dream is too big if you’re willing to work for it,” he said.

The young batsman, who rose through the ranks from domestic cricket to the international stage in record time, has consistently impressed with his skill, temperament, and dedication. His journey from playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai to opening for India in major tournaments has been nothing short of inspirational.

Sharing his excitement the 23-year-old added, “This is some amazing news I received recently and yes feeling honoured to be amongst the top 100 next gen leaders of the world! No dream is too big to be chased is something I’ve always believed in!”

Being included in TIME100 Next is not only a testament to Yashasvi’s cricketing prowess but also to his influence as a role model for young aspirants around the world. With other global and Indian leaders recognised alongside him, the list highlights a generation of changemakers shaping industries, inspiring peers, and redefining what it means to lead.