Yashtika Acharya death: Fitness experts share weightlifting tips to stay safe in the gym

Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old powerlifter and National Game gold medallist recently died in a gym in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. This tragic incident took place after a 270kg weight fell on her neck. A video showing the entire ordeal has been doing the rounds on social media. While she was reportedly taken to hospital, the doctors declared her dead. Proper technique, prep and be attentive when lifting heavy weights(adobe stock)

Yashtika was lifting weights in the gym with her trainer, who is seen in the video and sustained minor injuries during the accident. Yashtika bagged a gold medal at the National Bench Press Championship in Goa in 2024, in the sub-junior 84kg and above category.

This incident has sparked concerns about gym safety and injury risks. We speak to health experts on being cautious while strength training and the importance of not lifting excessive weights as it can lead to life-threatening injuries.

Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert at Anytime Fitness, says, “Proper technique, preparation, and attentiveness are essential for the prevention of injury in lifting heavy weights. To avoid such incidents from recurring, gyms need to have inadequate floor management. Always use the correct gym equipment, and do not take shortcuts while weight lifting and working out in a gym. Another aspect of powerlifting that shouldn’t be skipped is having a gym partner that can spot you and help with heavy weights.”

Women have less bone density and muscle mass than men, explains Dr Ashis Acharya, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgery, Arthroscopy Sports Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. This can affect their lifting capacity as studies have shown that women have close to 52% of the upper-body strength and 66% of the lower-body strength as men. “To lift the same weight, women need to train more than men. Also, women generally have a wider pelvis. This may lead to the knee not resting vertically, leading to ACL injuries,” he adds.

To remain safe, always remember these tips:

Use correct equipment and have more than one competent spotters (min of 2-3) assist with heavy lifts.

Posture should be good, keep your spine neutral, and your core muscle contracted.

Build weight gradually rather than sudden bounds.

Good control with movement, good breathing, and sufficient rest time between sets will prevent overuse and strain injury.

Good hydration and nutrition help to repair muscle.

Always listen to your body — if you hurt, stop right away and consult with a professional to avoid serious injury.

How to prevent common weightlifting injuries?

To prevent common weightlifting injuries like Knee ligament and rotator cuff injuries, Herniated discs, and tendinitis, among others, here are some prevention strategies:

•Proper technique: Ensure correct form to minimize undue stress on muscles and joints.

•Controlled movements: Avoid rapid or jerky motions that can lead to injury.

•Appropriate weight selection: Lift weights that match your strength and experience level.

•Adequate rest: Incorporate rest days to allow for muscle recovery and prevent overuse injuries

How do heavy weights impact bones, joints, and spine health?

When someone lifts a heavy weight, it puts strain on the muscles and frame of the joints and spine. Lifting heavyweight has damage-causing effects on the spine by injuring discs (herniated discs) and muscle strand injuries. Furthermore, bad lifting can place too much pressure on joints which can cause damage in future.