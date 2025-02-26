Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yashtika Acharya death: Fitness experts share weightlifting tips to stay safe in the gym

ByAbigail banerji
Feb 26, 2025 04:28 PM IST

Yashtika Acharya, 17 year old powerlifter and gold medallist, died in the gym. Experts share how to stay safe and avoid injury at the gym when weight training

Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old powerlifter and National Game gold medallist recently died in a gym in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. This tragic incident took place after a 270kg weight fell on her neck. A video showing the entire ordeal has been doing the rounds on social media. While she was reportedly taken to hospital, the doctors declared her dead.

Proper technique, prep and be attentive when lifting heavy weights(adobe stock)
Proper technique, prep and be attentive when lifting heavy weights(adobe stock)

Yashtika was lifting weights in the gym with her trainer, who is seen in the video and sustained minor injuries during the accident. Yashtika bagged a gold medal at the National Bench Press Championship in Goa in 2024, in the sub-junior 84kg and above category.

Powerlifter Yashtika Acharya moments before she died in the gym
Powerlifter Yashtika Acharya moments before she died in the gym

This incident has sparked concerns about gym safety and injury risks. We speak to health experts on being cautious while strength training and the importance of not lifting excessive weights as it can lead to life-threatening injuries.

Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert at Anytime Fitness, says, “Proper technique, preparation, and attentiveness are essential for the prevention of injury in lifting heavy weights. To avoid such incidents from recurring, gyms need to have inadequate floor management. Always use the correct gym equipment, and do not take shortcuts while weight lifting and working out in a gym. Another aspect of powerlifting that shouldn’t be skipped is having a gym partner that can spot you and help with heavy weights.”

Women have less bone density and muscle mass than men, explains Dr Ashis Acharya, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgery, Arthroscopy Sports Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. This can affect their lifting capacity as studies have shown that women have close to 52% of the upper-body strength and 66% of the lower-body strength as men. “To lift the same weight, women need to train more than men. Also, women generally have a wider pelvis. This may lead to the knee not resting vertically, leading to ACL injuries,” he adds.

Women have less bone density and muscle mass than men(adobe stock )
Women have less bone density and muscle mass than men(adobe stock )

To remain safe, always remember these tips:

  • Use correct equipment and have more than one competent spotters (min of 2-3) assist with heavy lifts.
  • Posture should be good, keep your spine neutral, and your core muscle contracted.
  • Build weight gradually rather than sudden bounds.
  • Good control with movement, good breathing, and sufficient rest time between sets will prevent overuse and strain injury.
  • Good hydration and nutrition help to repair muscle.
  • Always listen to your body — if you hurt, stop right away and consult with a professional to avoid serious injury.

How to prevent common weightlifting injuries?

To prevent common weightlifting injuries like Knee ligament and rotator cuff injuries, Herniated discs, and tendinitis, among others, here are some prevention strategies:

•Proper technique: Ensure correct form to minimize undue stress on muscles and joints.

•Controlled movements: Avoid rapid or jerky motions that can lead to injury.

•Appropriate weight selection: Lift weights that match your strength and experience level.

•Adequate rest: Incorporate rest days to allow for muscle recovery and prevent overuse injuries

How do heavy weights impact bones, joints, and spine health?

When someone lifts a heavy weight, it puts strain on the muscles and frame of the joints and spine. Lifting heavyweight has damage-causing effects on the spine by injuring discs (herniated discs) and muscle strand injuries. Furthermore, bad lifting can place too much pressure on joints which can cause damage in future.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On