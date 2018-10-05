Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on sexual harassment in Bollywood: It is beyond gender

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh condemned sexual harassment in the industry during a session at the ongoing 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. “I see it as beyond gender,” Ranveer said, emphasising that “harassment, whether it is in the workplace or on the street, is wrong.”

Without going into the specifics of the ongoing case involving actors Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, Ranveer said, “Right now something has happened, and if it has happened, it takes a lot of courage to speak about it. Therefore we must listen to the person.”

He said that the situation is ‘inconclusive’ at the moment, “so we’re just speculating. but if it has happened, it’s wrong, and I condemn it emphatically.”

Tanushree has accused Nana of sexual harassment on the sets of 2008’s Horn OK Pleassss. Her accusations have drummed up support from several actors in the industry. Nana has denied all allegations and slammed her with a legal notice.

Deepika agreed with him, and said, “For me, the Me Too movement is not about gender. It’s about the victory of right over wrong. So anyone who faces any sort of discrimination or any sort of abuse, I think we as a people must support that person. It’s not about a woman or a man or female vs male, let’s not get confused in that conversation.”

Deepika had said in an earlier interview to Evening Standard that she was told to get a boob job when she was starting out in Bollywood. “There were lots of things I was advised (to do),” she said. “To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven’t been that person; I’ve always followed my gut.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:31 IST