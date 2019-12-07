HTLS 2019| Pollution levels are down and how...: Kejriwal lists reasons

htls

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 17:35 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the pollution levels had gone down in the city in the past five years since his party came to power. Among the reasons he listed for this was the uninterrupted power supply that he said his government had ensured.

Speaking at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Chief Minister said that in the past five years the number of vehicles and industries in the city had gone up, which should have resulted in higher level of pollution. “But the pollution has gone down by 25%, according to a report presented in Parliament. Main reason for this is the 24X7 power supply and ban on entry on trucks into Delhi...”

Elaborating on how the electricity supply was streamlined and Delhi made power cut free, Kejriwal said that his government had replaced all malfunctioning transformers and cables. “Earlier all homes and shops had to use diesel gensets, but with uninterrupted electricity supply their use has come down and pollution has consequently come down. Inverter sale has come down by 70%,” he added.

He also admitted that the current spell of pollution in mainly due to Delhi’s local sources, dust, industry and construction etc. “ Stubble burning phase is over… pollution is caused by different reasons at different times,” he added

Speaking about the three main lessons he had learnt since coming to power with an overwhelming majority in 2015, Kejriwal said, “Three things I learnt in past five years are 1) Govt can be run with honesty 2)Polls can be fought and won with honesty and 3) Things can change.

With just months to go for Assembly elections in Delhi, the chief minister listed all the steps his government had taken in the past five years. He said that government schools and hospitals and drastically improved. “Who would have thought government schools and hospitals could be so good. Who could have thought that electricity can be so cheap. Government school-educated children are clearing JEE,” the CM added.