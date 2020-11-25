e-paper
HTLS 2020: Leading the leap from traditional to digital

HTLS 2020: Leading the leap from traditional to digital

Within a year, Uday Shankar led the launch of Disney+ in five countries.

Nov 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Uday Shankar, chief executive officer, Star India Pvt. Ltd.
Uday Shankar, chief executive officer, Star India Pvt. Ltd.(MINT)
         

Uday Shankar is the president of The Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India. He leads the charge for Disney’s transformation into a direct-to-consumer company in this region.

Within a year, he led the launch of Disney+ in five countries. His strategy to launch Disney+ in India through home-grown Hotstar created a new template for Asian markets, which resulted in the subsequent launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia.

Along with his leadership of Disney’s media networks and direct-to-consumer businesses, Shankar also oversees Disney’s film distribution and content sales operations in Asia Pacific.

