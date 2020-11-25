e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / HTLS / HTLS 2020: Man who built a brand in mass entertainment

HTLS 2020: Man who built a brand in mass entertainment

Ajay Bijli transformed the way millions of Indians consume entertainment content over the past two-and-a-half decades.

htls Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Bijli
Ajay Bijli(HT photo)
         

Ajay Bijli’s passion for movies led him to set up PVR Cinemas in 1997. The largest multiplex chain in India has a lead in the number of screens over competitors. Bijli transformed the way millions of Indians consume entertainment content over the past two-and-a-half decades.

His entrepreneurial spirit has been best translated in his achievement in building the brand PVR. In 1995, he signed a JV with Village Roadshow, a global film production and exhibition company of Australia, and within a few years the company pioneered the multiplex format in India.

The brand has redefined the movie watching experience in the country, serving more than 110 million patrons across India. The company acquired Cinemax, DT Cinemas and has recently taken over SPI Cinemas.

With its launch in Sri Lanka, PVR operates a portfolio of 835 screens across 175 cinemas in 71 cities.

tags
top news
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In