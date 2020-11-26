‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad

htls

The dissenters within Congress do not speak on national issues like Rahul Gandhi, said Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, questioning what stops these leaders from airing their views within the party forum.

“Who has stopped Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad from asking questions. Who has stopped any leader from raising questions. These leaders don’t speak on national issues. But speak on party matters publicly,” said Bhupesh Baghel at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kapil Sibal, who was part of the 23 leaders who wrote to Congress president, in a recent interview had emphasised the need of introspection in the party. The party is on a decline, the former union minister said, in the aftermath of the Congress’ massive drubbing in the recently held Bihar assembly election. Ghulam Nabi Azad, another dissenter, blamed the Congress’ slump in elections to the 5-star culture within the party.

“Ghluam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal are big leaders, have been ministers...They have seen it all, have got name, fame because of the party. They are the very people who used to tell us to air our differences within the party forum...They should not have gone public with their comments. Cannot say anything against them as they are very senior but what they told us is applicable to them as well,” said CM Baghel.

Told that the same leaders have complained that there was no forum to talk about their issues, Baghel said: “Adhyakshs (Party presidents cannot meet everyone. We also used to meet these very leaders to reach out to the president. They know the way and are still asking how.”

The Chhattisgarh CM again pitched for Rahul Gandhi, who resigned after Congress’ abysmal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as Congress chief.

“Karyakartas want Rahul Gandhi. There is great acceptance for him. He has been touring the country, understands issues and says things with conviction, be it about LAC, lockdown, GST, or coronavirus. He is the first to speak,” said CM Baghel.