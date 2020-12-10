e-paper
HTLS / 'Took fight against Covid-19 head on with no cabinet in place': MP CM at HTLS 2020

‘Took fight against Covid-19 head on with no cabinet in place’: MP CM at HTLS 2020

CM Chouhan was talking during the opening session on day seven of the HT Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday.

hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The seventh day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 started with a session with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The chief minister, while in conversation with HT’s national political editor Sunetra Choudhury, said that he took charge as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for another term this year at a time when the pandemic was raging and there was no system in place for him to tackle the crisis.

“I had to take on the fight head on with no cabinet in place. In the process, I contracted the disease as well. It was challenging, we built everything... built Covid infrastructure single-handedly,” the chief minister said.

CM Chouhan talked on a range of issues, from the raging pandemic to the way ahead for Madhya Pradesh and the country.

The chief minister said that his new term gave him a chance to “take Madhya Pradesh on the path to progress”.

On the issue of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the recently passed farm laws, Chouhan said that the government for a dialogue with the farmers.

“There is no place for violence in democracy,” he said, adding that the MSP will not end at any cost. “I support one nation, one mandi,” he stated.

Chief minister Chouhan is among the four esteemed guests who were scheduled to participate on day 7 of HTLS 2020 on Thursday. The subsequent sessions will see Doug McMillon, CEO and President, Walmart Inc., Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte, and Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee in participation.

