Popularly known as ‘Kumar Anna’ or brother by his supporters, HD Kumaraswamy is the current chief minister of Karnataka. After elections in May 2018, his party formed an alliance with the Congress which contested the elections as the incumbent.

Son of India’s former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JD-S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy entered politics in 1996, winning the Kanakapura Lok Sabha constituency. He became the chief minister of Karnataka for the first time in February 2006.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:27 IST