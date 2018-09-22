Kamal Haasan is a politician, an award-winning actor, choreographer, film director, screenwriter and producer.

Haasan won the President’s Gold Medal for his role as a child artist in his debut film Kalathur Kannamma (1960) and has not looked back ever since. His big breakthrough as a lead actor came with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975). Since then, Kamal Haasan has acted in hundreds of films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

His versatility as an actor has won him a record 19 Filmfare Awards and three National awards. Kamal received the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Earlier this year, the actor turned politician launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which means ‘People’s Justice Centre’.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:22 IST