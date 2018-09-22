Piyush Goyal, minister of railways and coal, is tasked with turning around India’s largest public transporter and increasing output of the precious fuel.

Goyal was earlier Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, leading initiatives to improve electrification and reduce India’s carbon footprint. As power minister he set August 2022 as the deadline for electrification of all households in India and May 2018 for the electrification of all villages. Goyal, in October 2015, announced that under a LED bulb distribution programme called UJALA two crore had been distributed. The programme generated annual savings of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Goyal, a chartered accountant, is a former national treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He oversaw the party’s publicity, advertising and social media outreach campaigns during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:07 IST