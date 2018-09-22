Richard Allan joined Facebook in June 2009 to lead the company’s public policy work in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In March 2018, he moved to a new role developing solutions across a portfolio of global policy issues. Richard’s current focus areas include the conduct of politics online, the digital economy, messenger services, and global connectivity.

Prior to joining Facebook, Richard was European Government Affairs Director for Cisco Systems from September 2005. He has also been an academic visitor at the Oxford Internet Institute.

From 2008 to 2009, Richard was Chair of the UK Cabinet Office’s Power of Information Task Force working on improving the use of government data. was an elected Member of the UK Parliament between 1997 and 2005, and was appointed to the House of Lords in 2010.

He is also a visiting fellow of the Oxford Internet Institute and deputy chairman of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles.

In the early part of his career Richard was an archaeologist and created software for the UK’s National Health Service - he remains equally fond of Latin and SQL.

